The Best Local Bernie Sanders Inauguration memes

There was a lot to take away from President Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday: Kamala Harris became the first female, Black and Asian American Vice President of the United States; Lady Gaga killed it with her performance of the national anthem; the ladies dazzled in their colorful coats and Amanda Gorman left us in awe with her poem “The Hill We Climb.” Yet, it seems that Sen. Bernie Sanders was the true star of the show.

A photo of the senator huddled in a folding chair and bundled up in a light brown Burton parka and handmade mittens, gifted to him by a Vermont schoolteacher, immediately became a viral meme. Pull up any social media platform and your timeline will most likely be filled with posts of Sen. Sanders photoshopped into famous paintings, iconic movies and historical moments.

It didn’t take long for Baltimoreans to immediately jump on the Bernie bandwagon. Here are some of our favorite images of Sen. Sanders hanging out in local businesses and neighborhoods.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dogs Of Charm City Community (@dogsofcharmcity)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Green Spring Station (@greensprstation)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ROUTE ONE APPAREL (@routeoneapparel)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BaltimoreCounty Public Library (@bcplinfo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Impact Hub Baltimore (@impacthub_baltimore)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Renee Beck (she/her) (@reneelbeck)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fell’s Point Main Street (@fellspointmainstreet)

Be sure to tag us on Instagram with your favorite local Bernie Sanders meme so we can add it to our list!