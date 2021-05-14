Tamron Hall Show Takes a Road Trip to Baltimore

Celebrate all things Charm City next week with American broadcast journalist Tamron Hall, host of the daytime talk show “Tamron Hall.” As part of her Spring Refresh Week airing May 17–21, Hall has launched “Road Trippin’ with Tamron,” where she takes the show on the road for the first time since the pandemic started.

On the show’s May 18 airing, Hall visits Baltimore to explore and showcase what makes our city so unique. The show will feature three local creators as well as a retired teacher who’s used his love of horses to help city kids find success.

Hall will also interview Orioles’ pitcher John Means and viewers will get to see her throw out the first pitch at the May 7 Baltimore Orioles game against the Boston Red Sox at Oriole Park stadium in Camden Yards.

Then, Hall dives into the pandemic’s devastating effect on the restaurant industry and how the Baltimore community came together to support their local restaurants.

The show will air Tuesday May 18 on WBAL-TV 11 Baltimore at 3 p.m.