Sunglasses Spec-tacular

Summer’s arrival means things are heating up in Charm City. Whether you’re attending a socially distanced soirée or heading out to brunch with loved ones for the first time in over a year, this season’s hottest sunglasses trends are sure to get heads turning. Add a touch of luxe to any ensemble with bold gold and metallic-detailed frames or go boho with ’70s-inspired cat-eye specs. Tortoiseshell gets a refresh with light-colored lenses and classic shapes that ooze casual cool—like Wayfarers. Throwing (on) shade never looked so chic.

Cape sunglasses

Vintage Lilac (Style AV877)

($65, J.Crew)

Cabana oversized sunglasses

Marble Multi (Style H8908)

($65, J.Crew)

Dolce & Gabbana

62mm oversized square sunglasses

($295, Nordstrom)

Aviator Sunglasses

Honey denim and gold

($79.50, Talbots)

Palm-Print sunglasses

54mm Emerald Palms Amazon

($39, White House Black Market)

Fulton Frames

($39, Fed Thrill)

DIFF_Lizzy

54mm Gradiant Cat Eye sunglasses

($85, Nordstrom)

Valentino

59mm Crystal Trim Geometric sunglasses

($498, Nordstrom)

Oliver Peoples

Laiya 55mm Butterfly sunglasses

($410, Nordstrom)

Angular sunglasses

Gold-colored

($14.99, H&M)

Local Sunglasses Spotlight

Fed Thrill, a Charm City sunglasses store, offers a range of trendy and affordable specs. “The most popular frames in the Baltimore area are our Fulton and Monuments,” says co-owner Tyler Puckett. “Our Fulton frames, which are fully customizable on our site, are a classic Wayfarer style, and our Monuments are the popular Clubmaster shape.” Visit fedthrill.com to check out the full range or design a pair of your own. Baltimore Style readers can use code STYLE20 at checkout for 20% off your purchase.