Sunglasses Spec-tacular

Summer’s arrival means things are heating up in Charm City. Whether you’re attending a socially distanced soirée or heading out to brunch with loved ones for the first time in over a year, this season’s hottest sunglasses trends are sure to get heads turning. Add a touch of luxe to any ensemble with bold gold and metallic-detailed frames or go boho with ’70s-inspired cat-eye specs. Tortoiseshell gets a refresh with light-colored lenses and classic shapes that ooze casual cool—like Wayfarers. Throwing (on) shade never looked so chic.
Cape sunglasses
Vintage Lilac (Style AV877)
($65, J.Crew)
Cabana oversized sunglasses
Marble Multi (Style H8908)
($65, J.Crew)
Dolce & Gabbana
62mm oversized square sunglasses
($295, Nordstrom)
Aviator Sunglasses
Honey denim and gold
($79.50, Talbots)
Palm-Print sunglasses
54mm Emerald Palms Amazon
($39, White House Black Market)
Fulton Frames
($39, Fed Thrill)
DIFF_Lizzy
54mm Gradiant Cat Eye sunglasses
($85, Nordstrom)
Valentino
59mm Crystal Trim Geometric sunglasses
($498, Nordstrom)
Oliver Peoples
Laiya 55mm Butterfly sunglasses
($410, Nordstrom)
Angular sunglasses
Gold-colored
($14.99, H&M)
Local Sunglasses Spotlight
Fed Thrill, a Charm City sunglasses store, offers a range of trendy and affordable specs. "The most popular frames in the Baltimore area are our Fulton and Monuments," says co-owner Tyler Puckett. "Our Fulton frames, which are fully customizable on our site, are a classic Wayfarer style, and our Monuments are the popular Clubmaster shape."