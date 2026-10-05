From budget-friendly sweet potato and pecan to chocolate coconut chess and the legendary Baltimore Bomb, here are 10 Baltimore bakeries worth ordering your Thanksgiving pie from this year.

By Cayla Gardner

While turkey may be the centerpiece of Thanksgiving dinner, dessert matters just as much. Whether you’re a classic pumpkin pie family or like to try unique creations, Baltimore has plenty of places to purchase a holiday dessert. Here are 10 bakeries, markets and farms to consider when planning your Thanksgiving meal.

Key takeaways

The bigger picture: Baltimore has a wide range of Thanksgiving pie options this year, with 10 local bakeries, markets and farms to choose from for holiday dessert.

More details: Prices span from budget-friendly picks like The Avenue Bakery’s $2.50 mini pies to specialty whole pies from spots like Bmore Pies and Dangerously Delicious Pies at $35, with flavors ranging from classic pumpkin and apple to sweet potato, pecan, blueberry and creative options like chocolate coconut chess.

Why this helps: Some bakeries, including Bethany’s Bakery, offer gluten-free or vegan crust options but require advance notice, so planning ahead is key to getting exactly what you want for the holiday table.

These pies will be the perfect ending to your Thanksgiving menu and are a budget-friendly option. Options include mini pies for $2.50, medium pies for $5.40 and whole pies for $14. Popular flavors include sweet potato, apple and pecan.

Location: 2229 Pennsylvania Ave., Baltimore

Located just outside Baltimore, Weber’s Cider Mill Farm has been serving delicious pies since 1908. Flavors include French apple, sweet potato pie and pumpkin. Purchase a slice starting at $3.59, a half pie starting at $8.99 or a whole pie starting at $16.99.

Location: 2526 Proctor Lane, Parkville

This neighborhood bakery has served award-winning baked goods for more than 75 years. Choose from 6-inch, 8-inch and 9-inch pies with a variety of options. Prices range from $6.95 to $15.95 based on size and flavor.

Location: 4905 Belair Road, Baltimore; 548 Baltimore Pike, Bel Air

Since 1999, Atwater’s has been baking fresh pies and pastries for the Baltimore community. Its blueberry pie is a customer favorite and is available as a 5-inch pie for $10 or a 10-inch pie for $35.

Location: 529 E. Belvedere Ave., Baltimore

While best known for their cakes, Graul’s Market also offers affordable pies available for purchase at its Ruxton location. Half pies start at $7.69 and whole pies start at $13.59, making them a budget-friendly addition to your Thanksgiving table.

Location: 7713 Bellona Ave., Towson

Pie Lovers first gained a following at local farmers markets and has become a go-to destination for handmade pies. Their apple caramel crunch, jumbleberry and pumpkin pie are must-haves for your Thanksgiving menu and are available for $26.

Location: 1213 Liberty Road, Unit D, Sykesville



Bethany’s Bakery offers a wide selection of Thanksgiving favorites, including apple, pumpkin, Boston cream, pecan pies and much more. Their 9-inch pies are available for $28 and $32 with gluten-free or vegan pie crust available upon request. Make sure to plan ahead as a 48-hour notice is required.

Location: 10253 York Road, Cockeysville

Purchase these fresh baked pies including flavors like caramel apple, black cherry, southern pecan and very berry for your post-Thanksgiving meal dessert. Whole pies range from $32 to $35 depending on the flavor.

Location: 752 Frederick Road, Catonsville



Located on O’Donnell Street, this bakery is known for their creative flavors and fall favorites. Flavors include chocolate coconut chess, chocolate top pecan with caramel, sour cherry pie, and even more. Their whole pies feed between six to 10 people and cost $35 each.

Location: 2839 O’ Donnell St., Baltimore

Founded by Rodney Henry, Dangerously Delicious Pies has become a Baltimore favorite. Their pies include flavors such as caramel apple crumb, chocolate peanut butter chess and Baltimore Bomb. Whole pies are available for $35 each.

Location: 810 W 36th St., Baltimore