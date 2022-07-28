Self Care for Men

As the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to be felt across the nation, many are experiencing waves of relief, foregoing masks in public and beginning to gather with others in the hopes that the season of cookouts and concert-going will proceed uninterrupted.

While the threat that rattled our lives for the past two years has been tempered by vaccines, it’s important that we remain vigilant in looking after our health and wellness—and, men, that means you. From regular checkups to mindful consumption, explore some ways you can make sure caring for your body doesn’t fall by the wayside.

Dress sustainably: Fast fashion refers to the mass production of cheap and poor-quality clothing that cycles in and out of the market quickly to meet emerging trends. The solution? Sustainable shopping. Look for brands offering high-quality goods that are ethically produced. Donate clothes that no longer fit to a thrift store or hand them down to a friend. Say no to fads and impulse buying. Your closet (and your wife) will thank you later.

Pile on the protein: Eat a balanced diet consisting of plenty of fruits, fiber, whole grains, potassium and protein. Cut back on foods that are high in saturated fat (butter, sweets and full-fat dairy) and instead focus on foods like nuts, seeds and oils that are high in unsaturated, heart-healthy fats.

Go to the doctor: Getting regular physical exams can be lifesaving. In addition to screening for conditions such as heart disease (beginning as early as age 30), high cholesterol (beginning in your 20s every five years), testicular cancer (beginning in your 20s, including monthly self-exams) and colon cancer (beginning as early as age 45), your doctor can examine your family history and lifestyle habits and work with you on implementing practices that increase longevity and support your overall well-being.

Hit the gym: Few variables have as significant an impact on your health as physical activity. Exercise boasts a myriad of benefits, including promoting cardiovascular health, strengthening bones and muscles, reducing levels of stress and anxiety, improving sleep quality and maintaining a healthy weight.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends aiming for 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous exercise, or 30 minutes a day, five days a week.