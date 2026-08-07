From a legendary drive-in and waterfront screenings to free city park films and a wine shop parking lot cinema, Baltimore's outdoor movie season runs all the way through October.

When the sun goes down around Baltimore, the magic doesn’t stop — it moves outside. From waterfront parks to beloved neighborhood lots, the city comes alive in the summer and through the fall, with outdoor movie nights that are as much about the setting as they are about what’s on screen.

Whether you’re spreading a blanket on the grass with the family, grabbing an arepa with friends in Fells Point, or pulling into a classic drive-in, there’s a screening in Baltimore with your name on it. Grab your popcorn, find your spot and enjoy the show under the stars.

Key takeaways

The bigger picture: Baltimore and the surrounding area have a rich outdoor movie scene that runs from summer well into fall — with screenings happening at waterfront parks, neighborhood lots, a beloved drive-in and even a wine shop parking lot, giving families and friends plenty of ways to enjoy cinema under the stars.

More details: Highlights include Bengies Drive-In, a nearly 70-year Baltimore institution with one of the largest outdoor screens in the country and a blockbuster summer lineup, the rotating Rhythm & Reels series visiting city parks through October and Movie Nights at The Wine Bin in Historic Ellicott City — a cozy Saturday night tradition where popcorn proceeds benefit Voices for Children.

Why this matters: Outdoor movie nights are one of those summer experiences that bring communities together in a way that a traditional theater simply can’t — and Baltimore’s lineup reflects that, with screenings designed for everyone from families with young kids to friends looking for a waterfront evening with food vendors and 50th-anniversary blockbusters.

A Baltimore-area institution for nearly 70 years, Bengies is celebrated as one of the largest outdoor movie screens in the country. Frequent double features make it a standout value, but note that a minimum of two people per car is required.

Dates : Ongoing throughout summer; times vary

Address : 3417 Eastern Blvd., Middle River

The Columbia Association brings free outdoor films to the Columbia Lakefront every summer, with an impressive 2026 lineup running from June through early September. Expect a mix of family favorites and fresh releases, as well as live music and more. All films are closed-captioned and begin at dusk.

Dates : Around 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Sept. 4

Address : 10275 Wincopin Circle, Columbia

A beloved tradition in Historic Ellicott City, The Wine Bin transforms its parking lot into a cozy outdoor cinema nearly every Saturday night from late May through early September. Arrive early to browse wine tastings, charcuterie, craft beer and cocktails inside the shop. This season’s lineup spans classics and new releases alike, and popcorn proceeds benefit Voices for Children.

Dates : 9 p.m. most Saturdays through Sept. 5 (Start times get earlier as the season winds down)

Address : 8390 Main St., Ellicott City

Presented by the Baltimore City Department of Recreation and Parks, this rotating outdoor film series visits public parks and greenspaces across the city from summer through October. Free popcorn is available while supplies last.

Dates : 7-10 p.m. now through Oct. 18

Address : Rotating city parks and public spaces in Baltimore

South Baltimore’s waterfront development hosts a monthly outdoor film series right next to Rye Street Tavern, with food vendors on-site. Bring a blanket or lawn chair for the best experience.

Dates : 6 p.m. Aug. 14 and Sept. 11 (Showtime is at dusk, around 8 p.m.)

Address : 201 E. Cromwell St., Baltimore

As summer gives way to fall, the Merriweather District keeps the outdoor fun going with free movie nights at Color Burst Park in Downtown Columbia. Pre-show activities and a dance party kick off at 6 p.m., with films beginning at 7:15 p.m. Bring your own lawn chairs or blankets, and enjoy free popcorn courtesy of the Merriweather Arts and Culture Center.