Longtime Baltimore Businesses Take You Home for the Holidays: Eddie’s of Roland Park

Meet Eddie’s of Roland Park’s deli manager, Bob Phoebus, as he shares what makes the market special during the holidays and Irene Glorioso, a customer who always turns to Eddie’s for seasonal foods.

Founded in 1944 as Victor’s Market by Victor Cohen, 77 years later the markets on Roland Avenue and North Charles Street are a Baltimore-area holiday staple. Eddie’s is known for fresh and prepared foods, its candy counter and gift section. Deli manager Bob Phoebus says the big draw is Eddie’s customer service, especially during the busy holidays.

“Our cheese platters and buffet supremes are the biggest thing during the holidays,” he says. “We have a new lunch box called the ‘Holiday Fix.’ It’s all your Thanksgiving favorites inside a sandwich.”

Also new this year are a Kwanzaa dinner for two and Eddie’s “Market to Market” 1,000-piece puzzle.

For decades, Irene Glorioso of Rosedale has relied on Eddie’s for just about everything “holiday,” from turkey to dessert. She’d rather spend her time with family (including 10 grandkids) than in the kitchen.

Glorioso, who’s of Polish descent, says her family always celebrates the Wigilia east, or Christmas Eve vigil.

“It’s a family tradition where you leave an empty place at the table for an uninvited guest. And you put some straw under that plate signifying the birth of the Savior,” she says. “The youngest child is supposed to watch for the first star to come out, and when the first star comes out, that’s when the vigil starts.”

6213 N. Charles St. and 5113 Roland Ave., Baltimore | 410-377-8040 and 410-323-3656 | eddiesofrolandpark.com