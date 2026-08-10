From crab dip and Camden Yards classics to pregame pizza and postgame desserts, here’s where families should eat before, during and after an Orioles game in Baltimore.

By Jenna Dolch

An Orioles game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards is already one of the best family outings in Baltimore but the food makes it even better.

Between iconic stadium snacks, local crab-inspired dishes and nearby restaurants packed with game-day energy, eating around Camden Yards has become part of the experience itself. Some families prefer grabbing pizza before first pitch, while others make a full day out of exploring Baltimore restaurants before and after the game.

Key takeaways

The bigger picture: Camden Yards offers plenty of kid-friendly and Baltimore-inspired food options.

The details: Several restaurants near the stadium are ideal for pregame meals. Families can easily turn an Orioles game into a full-day Baltimore outing.

The more you know: Weeknight games usually mean lighter crowds at nearby restaurants. Arriving early helps avoid both parking stress and long concession lines.

Whether you’re bringing little kids for their first baseball game or planning a summer night downtown, here’s where to eat before, during and after an Orioles game.

BEFORE THE GAME

Pickles Pub is basically a Camden Yards tradition at this point. Located directly across from the stadium, the restaurant fills with orange-and-black energy before nearly every Orioles home game. Families love the casual atmosphere, large menu and easy walk to the gates afterward. It’s loud, lively and very much part of the game-day experience.

Address: 520 Washington Blvd., Baltimore

Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Sunday

Planning info

Best ages: All ages

How long families usually stay: 45 minutes-1.5 hours

Cost expectation: $$

Tip: Arrive at least 90 minutes before first pitch, it gets packed fast on weekends.



Pratt Street Ale House is a solid pregame option for families wanting something a little more relaxed than the stadium-adjacent chaos. The menu includes burgers, sandwiches, pizza and kid-friendly options, while adults can enjoy local craft beer selections. Its Inner Harbor location also makes it easy to walk around before heading toward Camden Yards.

Address: 206 W. Pratt St., Baltimore

Hours: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily

Phone: (410) 244-8900

Planning info

Best ages: Elementary age and up

How long families usually stay: About 1 hour

Cost expectation: $$

Tip: Parking garages near Pratt Street can fill early during weekend games.

If your family needs an easy crowd-pleaser before the game, Underground Pizza is a great choice. Known for Detroit-style pizza and creative toppings, the restaurant offers a fun atmosphere and filling portions that work well for sharing. Kids especially love the thick crust and cheesy slices, while parents appreciate the quick service before game time.

Address: 30 Market Pl., Baltimore

Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; 11 a.m.-midnight Thursday; 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Friday-Sunday

Phone: (443) 347-6190

Planning info

Best ages: All ages

How long families usually stay: 45 minutes-1 hour

Cost expectation: $$

Tip: Order ahead online during busy Orioles weekends.

Boog’s BBQ

No Orioles food guide feels complete without Boog’s BBQ. Named after Orioles legend Boog Powell, this longtime Camden Yards favorite is known for massive barbecue sandwiches, pit beef and smoky stadium smells that somehow pull everyone in. Even people who weren’t planning to eat barbecue usually end up stopping here.

Location: Eutaw Street inside Camden Yards; Sec. 242

Planning info

Best ages: All ages

How long families usually stay: Grab-and-go

Cost expectation: $$

Tip: Lines get longest around the third inning.

Stuggy’s Gourmet Hot Dogs

Camden Yards upgraded the classic hot dog experience with Stuggy’s gourmet creations. The menu features loaded dogs with crab dip, mac and cheese and other Baltimore-inspired toppings that feel far from basic stadium food. It’s a fun option for adventurous eaters and hungry teens.

Location: Select Camden Yards concession areas; Sec. 71

Planning Info

Best ages: Older kids and teens

How long families usually stay: Grab-and-go

Cost expectation: $$

Tip: Mobile ordering can help skip some concession lines.

Dippin’ Dots & Classic Ballpark Snacks

Sometimes kids just want the classic baseball game experience like popcorn, pretzels, nachos and Dippin’ Dots included. Camden Yards still does traditional ballpark food really well, and honestly, that’s part of the charm. A helmet nacho tray or souvenir ice cream cup somehow always feels extra exciting at a baseball game.

Planning Info

Best ages: Younger kids

How long families usually stay: Quick snack stops

Cost expectation: $-$$

Tip: Bringing refillable water bottles can save money during hot summer games.

AFTER THE GAME

Win or lose, ice cream after the game is always a good idea. The Charmery has become one of Baltimore’s favorite dessert spots thanks to creative flavors, seasonal specials and fun atmosphere. Families often stop here after games to avoid immediate parking garage traffic while ending the night on a sweet note.

Address: 801 W. 36th St, Baltimore

Hours: noon-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; noon-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday

Phone: (443) 842-5950

Planning info

Best ages: All ages

How long families usually stay: 20-45 minutes

Cost expectation: $

Tip: Expect long lines after Friday night games.

For families staying downtown after the game, Abbey Burger Bistro is a great postgame dinner option. The restaurant is known for customizable burgers, milkshakes and laid-back energy that works well for groups. The menu variety also makes it easier for families with picky eaters.

Address: 811 S. Broadway, Baltimore

Hours: 4-10 p.m. Monday-Tuesday; 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Wednesday and Sunday; 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Thursday-Saturday

Phone: (410) 522-1428

Planning info