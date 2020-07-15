Gone Hammocking

One of the most charming aspects of summer is swinging in a hammock while leisurely reading a book or taking a well-deserved nap. Just the thought of it brings a sense of relaxation that we haven’t felt in months. And in the world we’re living in right now, hammocks have the added bonus of offering a perfect way to get out of the house and enjoy the warm weather while still maintaining social distancing rules.

REI offers a wide range of hammocks that are ideal for either the individual of leisure or the adventurous outdoorsman. Their best-selling ENO hammocks can easily be strung up in parks, campsites or even your backyard.

Each hammock employs a modular system so you can buy and incorporate any accessories you might need, from easy-to-adjust hammock straps, to bug nets, to tarps that help you weather through the elements. When you’re done swinging the hammocks easily compress into an integrated pouch that is perfect for travel.

“We typically have a strong demand for hammocks in this area, and customers are especially loving them because of the pandemic,” says Aaron Cupps, manager at the REI store in Timonium. “Everyone wants to get out of the house. Nature is very cleansing and peaceful, and as long as people keep their distance it’s very safe.”

The lightweight DoubleNest ($69.95-$79.95) can comfortably fit two people or provides some extra room for the solo lounger. We love that they come in all different kinds of colors and patterns. Pick the style that will suit you best as you lounge tranquilly in a tree.

Don’t have any trees around? REI also offers the ENO Solopod Hammock Stand ($249.95) that compacts for easy travel and quick set-up.

Hammock prices start at $49.95. Stop in the store or order online for either delivery or curbside pickup at www.rei.com.

For the more classic backyard and patio hammock, visit Watson’s Fireplace & Patio in Lutherville-Timonium. All of their products are from Hatteras Hammocks and Pawley’s Islands Hammocks and come in a variety of sizes and colors.

Rope hammocks are available in cotton, polyester or DuraCord, or choose from their many quilted or quick dry fabric hammocks. Suspend them between trees or from their available hammock stands.

Another exciting style is their hammock swings, designed like a chair and suspended from either a ceiling or a hammock stand. Take one look and you’ll immediately want to curl up in one with a book or magazine.