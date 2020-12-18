Gift Your Loved Ones a Bit of Baltimore with a Mr. Trash Wheel Box

Whether it be Old Bay Seasoning, Natty Boh bottle openers, crab prints or Berger Cookies, Baltimore in a Box has everything your friends and family need for a little taste of Baltimore. This holiday season, why not give your loved ones a gift featuring the city’s iconic Mr. Trash Wheel?

Baltimore in a Box launched its Mr. Trash Wheel products in October 2017. The organization features everything from T-shirts and face masks to plushies and holiday ornaments. The Mr. Trash Wheel box was even voted Staff Pick by Inc. Magazine in 2020 with a feature on the business.

You can get all of the goodies in the specialty box or pick individual items that you think the people on your list will love. Right now you can order everything with free shipping.

Show your love for Mr. Trash Wheel by visiting the online shop.