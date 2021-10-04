‘Get Out’: Baltimore Events for October and November

OCT. 21–23

Garden Glow at Ladew

Explore hundreds of glowing jack-o’-lanterns at Ladew Topiary Gardens’ Garden Glow event. Enjoy live music and entertainment, glowing art installations, creatures of the night, food and drinks and more. Tickets are available online. 5-9 p.m. Ladew Topiary Gardens, 3535 Jarrettsville Pike, Monkton. ladewgardens.com

OCT. 7–10

“The Good Life”

Show your support during Breast Cancer Awareness Month by participating in The Red Devils’ inaugural virtual and in-person event. Enjoy more than 50 presentations from culinary arts, health and beauty, home and hearth and more. A virtual golf tournament, a silent and live auction, a raffle and a dance party are only some of the events guests can expect from this multiday event benefiting breast cancer patients. Tickets are $50-$175. the-red-devils.org

OCT. 15–17

Maryland Home and Garden Show

Explore ideas for décor and remodeling from more than 400 booths at the Maryland Home and Garden Show. Experts and designers will offer their tips and showcase the latest trends. HGTV and DIY network star Jeff Devlin will share remodeling techniques and host the “Home Improvement Olympics” where guests can show off their DIY skills. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. $9 adults, $7 seniors, $3 kids ages 6 to 12, free for kids 5 and younger. Maryland State Fairgrounds, 2200 York Road, Lutherville-Timonium. mdhomeandgarden.com

OCT. 16

Das Best Oktoberfest

Prost! Oktoberfest is here, and the M&T Bank Stadium lots will become a giant outdoor beer hall complete with more than 100 international and local beers, wines, schnapps and ciders for you to taste. Fill up your stein, grab a brat and enjoy oompah bands, beer games, the Miss Oktoberfest Competition and more. Noon to 6 p.m.

$39 general admission and $75 VIP tickets. VIP tickets include an additional two hours of sampling, a souvenir glass, swag bag, specialty tastings and live entertainment. M&T Bank Stadium Lot H, 1101 S. Howard St.

dasbestoktoberfest.com

OCT. 23

Great Halloween Lantern Parade and Festival

Join Creative Alliance and the Friends of Patterson Park for a spooktacular event at Patterson Park featuring light-up floats, stilt walkers, marching bands and more. Come to the Pulaski Monument before the parade to make a glowing lantern and enjoy food, music and an artist market. Don’t forget to wear your best costume for the festival’s costume contest. This event is free. Face masks are required. The festival begins at 4 p.m. with the parade starting at 7 p.m. creativealliance.org

NOV. 12–13

Baltimore Old Time Music Festival

Enjoy two nights of sensational folk music from some of the most talented old-time musicians in the nation. Along with performances, guests will get to converse with artists about the history of old time, participate in jamming sessions and learn from professional musicians in hands-on workshops. The festival culminates in an electrifying square dance Saturday night. Ticket prices vary. Creative Alliance, 3134 Eastern Ave. baltimoreoldtimefest.com

NOV. 13

Patterson Park Brewfest

Beer? Food trucks? Live music? What more could you need for the perfect afternoon? This year’s BrewFest at the Patterson Park Bowl Circle will feature some of Baltimore’s favorite breweries and eateries including Union Craft Brewing, Peabody Heights, The Smoking Swine, Gypsy’s Truckstaurant and Taco Bar Food Truck. Grab a spot near the stage and settle in for live music with local singer-songwriter Caleb Stine headlining the main stage. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. $12-$35. Patterson Park Bull Circle, 2601 E. Baltimore St.

pattersonpark.com/ pattersonparkbrewfest

NOV. 25

The Y Turkey Trot Charity 5K

Get in some fitness before the Thanksgiving feast at the YMCA’s annual Turkey Trot. Run, walk or trot at the 5K’s six locations around the Baltimore area or join in the virtual race being held from Nov. 23 to 27. Proceeds

will benefit the Y Open Doors Financial Aid Fund, which helps parents who are struggling financially to afford to send their kids to Y programs. 8:30 a.m. Ticket prices vary. Event held at multiple locations. ymdturkeytrot.org

NOV. 26–28

Festival of Trees

After going virtual in 2020, Kennedy Krieger’s Festival of Trees is back at the Maryland State Fairgrounds for Thanksgiving weekend. Get your home holiday ready with unique, designer-decorated trees, wreaths and gingerbreads houses. Munch on delicious treats as you explore handmade crafts, ornaments and gifts. Pop into the new selfie station for fun holiday-themed photos. $16 adults, $10 adults 65 and older, $7 children 5-12, free for children 4 and younger. Maryland State Fairgrounds, 2200 York Road, Lutherville-Timonium.

festivaloftrees.kennedykrieger.org