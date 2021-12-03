‘Get Out’: Baltimore Events for December and January

Throughout the month

Christmas Village in Baltimore

The Inner Harbor’s German Christmas village is back with its 65-foot Ferris wheel, pyramid of Glühwein and tons of other traditional nosh to enjoy inside its Hofbräu Beergarden or cozy outdoor seating area. More than 50 vendors, including famous German vendor Käthe Wohlfahrt, will be selling local and international gifts. New this year are spirit tastings. Beer and wine tastings will also be offered weekly. Be sure to catch a variety of daily performances or themed events and weekends. The village will be closed on Dec. 6, 7, 13 and 14. Free on weekdays; $5 adult heated tent admission on weekends. baltimore-christmas.com.

Throughout the month

Women Behaving Badly: 400 years of Protest

This exhibit at the Baltimore Museum of Art looks at how women have been portrayed in western art from the Renaissance through the 20th century and celebrates the women who broke rules and pushed

boundaries for their human rights in 75 prints, photographs and books. Learn the stories of these brave women through Dec. 19. Free with museum admission. artbma.org.

Dec. 4

Breakfast with Santa at the Pub

How about a chat with Santa over

breakfast? Holiday shoppers in Fells Point can get some ideas—and tell Santa what they want, too—at Slainte Irish Pub from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reservations are encouraged to get your time with Santa. Snap a picture with the man in the red suit and fuel up on breakfast before braving the cold again. To reserve a spot, email [email protected] slaintepub.com.

Dec. 5

Mayor’s Christmas Parade

It’s the holidays in Hampden, Hon. Have a very Baltimore Christmas with giant balloons, marching bands, Santa, local media celebrities, elected officials and Miss Yuletide at the 48th annual parade, presented by the neighborhoods of Hampden and Medfield. The parade begins at 1 p.m., running down Falls Road from Coldspring Lane and onto The Avenue at West 36th Street. Free. facebook.com/MayorsChristmasParade

Dec. 5 & 19

Creepy Little Christmas

If you’ve ever wondered about Christmas traditions from other cultures, you can learn about the “creepy” ones at this

series at the Museum of Howard County History in Ellicott City, Maryland. Learn about Krampusnacht on Dec. 5 and Winter Solstice on Dec. 19. The museum promises tales of murderous frogs, hordes of swarming insects and maybe Mary Lywd, a skeleton horse who challenges people in a battle of rhymes. Reservations required. Tickets are $20; caps at 25 people. https://maryland-history-tours-llc.square.site

Dec. 10

Sacred Heart Christmas Concert

Sacred Heart Parish presents music from around the world, inspired by the desire for unity in the spirit of Christmas. Renowned local musicians including headliner Scott Tiemann, with music from Brazil, Ghana, Asia and Mexico, will perform at the seventh annual Christmas concert at the main church in Glyndon. Enjoy multilingual

interpretations of songs such as “Jingle Bells,” “Winter Wonderland,” “The Best Gift” and “Silent Night.” Livestream tickets will also be available. All proceeds benefit the Sacred Heart School Advancement Fund. Tickets start at $10 for adults. shgparish.org.

Dec. 10

Black Violin

Black Violin, a duo blending classical music with hip-hop, stops at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall as part of its winter Give Thanks Tour. Dance to the Grammy-nominated album, “Take the Stairs,” from the band that won “Showtime at the Apollo” in 2005 and performed for more than 100,000 low-income students in 2019. The show will also include holiday favorites from their “Give Thanks” album. ticketmaster.com.

Dec. 18

Kixmas

A Baltimore tradition for Hagerstown-based metal band formed in 1978, KIX returns to Rams Head Live! for its annual holiday-time concert in December. The cult favorite performs classic songs in its catalogue, including from platinum album “Blow My Fuse” or popular ballad “Don’t Close Your Eyes.” Step into local rock-and-roll history with a night of festive head banging at the show lovingly dubbed “Kixmas.” Tickets start at $27.50. ramsheadlive.com.

Dec. 18

Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood: The Scared Scriptless Tour

Laugh with two of the biggest names from popular television improve sketch comedy show “Whose Line is it Anyway?” as they bring their tour to the Lyric. The show will feature audience participation as the duo creates a

different show each night. Your suggestion could be the star of one of their classic improv sketches. Tickets start at $35.50. colinandbradshow.com.

Dec. 21-23

“A Christmas Story: The Musical”

You’ll shoot your eye out! Imagine that famous line from Ralphie’s mom sung in a musical rendition of the 1983 classic. The Hippodrome presents a show from the songwriting team behind Tony Award-

winning “Dear Evan Hansen,” “La La Land” and “The Greatest Showman.” You can celebrate the holidays with a humorous twist, filled with a spectacle of visuals, costumes and choreography in this touring production. Tickets start at $51. france-merrickpac.com.

Dec. 31

Charm City Countdown: Time Traveler’s Ball

Celebrate New Year’s Eve in style with a party for the ages. Go back in time dressed in the clothing from your favorite era as you push forward into 2022. The 13th annual charity gala presented by local nonprofit Caring Communities will include open bars—including a coffee bar—gourmet food, live music, DJs and other entertainment at the Hilton Baltimore BWI Airport. Tickets start at $99. charmcitycountdown.com.

Jan. 28-30, 2022

World of Pets Expo

Pets of all kinds will fill the Maryland State Fairgrounds for three days at the 21st anniversary of the World of Pets Expo in Maryland. All ages (of children and pets) are welcome at the expo to see, shop and learn. Take in a cat show, participate in interactive dog training, visit the petting zoo or enjoy a number of other entertaining shows and educational workshops and demonstrations. It’s gonna be a barking good time. One-day tickets start at $12 for adults; prices subject to change for 2022 season. See rules for bringing pets online. worldofpets.org.