Take advantage of Maryland’s most vibrant weeks of the year by checking out these events, breweries and driving routes for seeing fall foliage.

By Tallulah Rector

A cozy sweater, crisp leaves crunching beneath your feet, a pumpkin spice latte in your hand — is there anything better than fall? And Maryland is fall at its best. People travel from all over to see its beautiful natural hues and seasonal events.

No matter if you’re Maryland born-and-raised or just visiting for the season, make sure you catch the leaves at their peak color before they fall. We’ve made it easy and covered all of the planning for you. From the best travel routes to the best places to grab a bite, here is the only itinerary inspiration you need for the perfect autumn day in Maryland.

Before you go, check out Maryland’s fall foliage map to stay up to date on the changing leaves.

Key takeaways

The bigger picture: Maryland is beautiful in the fall, and with this guide you can make the most of the season.

The details: Whether it’s by a train ride on the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad, a drive through the Mountain Maryland Scenic Byways or a stroll through the Autumn Glory Festival, there are tons of places to see fall foliage in Maryland.

The more you know: If you’re looking for a longer stay, book the Lake Pointe Inn, Inn at Huntingfield Creek or Combsberry Private Waterfront Estate for a picturesque escape.

Take the scenic route

There are many scenic byways across Maryland. Here are some of the state’s best.

For a view of rich oranges, reds and yellows as far as the eye can see, drive through the Green Ridge State Forest. The 44-mile route begins and ends at the forest headquarters and takes about three hours to complete. Consider bringing a picnic lunch to enjoy at one of the few lookout points along the way.

Planning tip: Fall color peaks at Green Ridge State Forest between the second and fourth weeks in October.

With its perfect hiking temperature and perfect rugged scenery, the fall season is the best time for nature lovers to enjoy the Mountain Maryland Scenic Byways. The drive takes visitors from Keyers Ridge to Cumberland and can be done between five and seven hours.

Planning tip: Rent watersport equipment in towns of McHenry and Deep Creek to enjoy the autumn scenery from the water.

Fall is the perfect time of year to weave through Maryland along the nation’s first highway. Through charming small towns and beautiful natural areas, this historic route takes you from Baltimore to Grantsville in four to six hours. There are plenty of stops to make along the way, whether you want to make time for some hiking or museum-going.

Planning tip: Consider stopping at Deep Creek Lake, one of Maryland’s most scenic areas in the autumn, for outdoor activities or an overnight getaway.

Begin your day here

Drinks don’t get more fall than this. Start your day with the perfect autumnal energizer to sip while you enjoy the foliage. Last year, the Smoothie Garden rolled out a headline-making menu item: an iced pumpkin latte, literally served inside of a pumpkin.

Planning tip: Check the Smoothie Garden’s social media to see which seasonal items are still on the menu.

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It’s become an annual Annapolis tradition: the greatest (which in this instance means biggest) pumpkins in the region are selected to be displayed all over Annapolis. Visiting each giant pumpkin could make a great scavenger hunt for families and a great opportunity for some Instagrammable photo-ops.

Planning tip: Plan to check out these pumpkins right around Halloween, when they get carved into jack-o’-lanterns for the holiday.

A top fall festival in the world, so the Autumn Glory Festival is a must for any lover of the fall season. The festival runs from Oct. 7-11, with a wide variety of food vendors, contests, crafts and shows each day.

Planning tip: While you’re in Garrett County, explore its beautiful parks, like Mountain Lake Park and Deer Park.

Stop for lunch (or a pint)

Make a stop at the scenic Waredaca Brewing Company for a midday pint break. For a taste of fall, their must-order brew is the Grumpkin Smoked Pumpkin Ale.

Planning tip: If you want your pumpkin ale with a side of fries (or BBQ, pizza, tacos and more), food trucks are on-site Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

This 100-acre historic Monkton farm is the perfect place for an autumnal lunch. Explore the farm, check out what the brewery has on tap and order from their food truck, open Thursday through Sunday.

Planning tip: Plan your visit around one of the farm’s many live music events on the weekends.

The terraces, gardens, dining rooms and other spaces at the lively Old Angler’s Inn are made for gathering. With its fireplaces and string lights, the American restaurant offers a cozy fall atmosphere.

Planning tip: Plan to dine during one of the inn’s live music events, listed on their website.

Beat the afternoon slump

Nothing says fall like Barnyard Fun at Weber’s Cider Mill Farm. Come for classic fall activities, like mazes, tractor rides, hayrides and petting farm animals.

Planning tip: For apple picking, fall harvest days are Sept. 14 through Nov. 8.

Head to the 27-acre Village of Revel Grove to travel back in time this fall. It’s the Maryland Renaissance Festival’s 50th season, and there are dates from August to October. Musicians, dancers, kings, queens, craftspeople and cooks will be in attendance to promise guests a magical time.

Planning tip: For extra immersive fun, stop by the “Renaissance Rentals” Costume Rental Booth at the festival.

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The Western Maryland Scenic Railroad feels straight out of a fantasy novel. View the beautiful Allegheny Mountains from your train car window in the many special experiences offered by the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad.

Planning tip: Families can book the pumpkin patch train ride for Halloween fun.

Though a bit outside of Maryland, these gorgeous views of the Shenandoah Valley are worth the trip to Virginia. The chairlift rides at the Massanutten resort take guests 1,110 feet up to Virginia’s Largest Vertical Drop Ski Area to an elevation of 2,925 feet.

Planning tip: When you reach the top, relax and enjoy the view, or consider taking a short hike to the scenic overlook.

Stay awhile

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Deep Creek Lake is known to be one of the best locations in Maryland for viewing fall foliage — and Lake Pointe is known to be one of the best inns in the Deep Creek area. Needless to say, this inn offers the perfect, cozy stay for foliage fans.

Planning tip: Their website has a page dedicated to the best places around the inn (aside from its own windows!) to view foliage.

Rated the best bed and breakfast on the Eastern Shore, the Inn at Huntingfield Creek has “beautiful foliage everywhere you turn.” Guests can book one of its five inn house rooms, the Inn Towne House or even one of its adjacent luxury cottages.

Planning tip: Check out the inn’s guide to the perfect fall getaway in Rock Hall.

For a serene escape, book a stay at the Combsberry Private Waterfront Estate. With its 30 acres of waterfront seclusion, the inn is “surrounded by golden fall foliage and crisp Chesapeake Bay breezes.”

Planning tip: If you want to venture off of the property, plan to spend some time in Oxford.