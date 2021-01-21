Enoch Pratt Free Library Launches Poetry Contest

If you’re an aspiring Amanda Gorman, National Youth Poet Laureate who presented her poem “The Hill We Climb” for the inauguration of President Joe Biden on Jan. 20, you have the chance to make your words heard by entering Enoch Pratt Free Library’s Poetry Contest this year. Any Maryland resident ages 18 or older is encouraged to submit an original, unpublished poem focused on any theme of the poet’s choosing.

The poem can be written in any form as long as it does not exceed 100 lines. The winner will not only get to perform at a public reading hosted by the library and Little Patuxent Review (LPR), but he or she will also have the poem published in LPR and either displayed in one of the Central Library’s windows or turned into a collectible broadside.

All entries must be received by March 1 and can be submitted as a Microsoft Word attachment to [email protected]ry.org or mailed to:

Poetry Contest, Humanities Department

Enoch Pratt Free Library

400 Cathedral St.

Baltimore, MD 21201-4484

The library also asks that applicants submit their name, address, phone number and a brief biography on a separate page.