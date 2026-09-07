Amanda Kodeck came from the museum world — now she's the chief giving officer behind MileOne Cares, the philanthropic arm of a 67-dealership auto group that has distributed more than 5,400 free car seats across Maryland.

By Stephanie Sabin

At first glance, a MileOne Autogroup dealership might call to mind rows of polished vehicles, sales conversations and the search for the right car. But for Amanda Kodeck, the view from the showroom floor extends far beyond the lot.

Kodeck is the chief giving officer for MileOne Cares, the philanthropic arm of the Towson-based auto group, which includes 67 dealerships across Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania and North Carolina. Her work is centered on a simple yet expansive idea: that a company’s impact should be measured not only by what it sells but also by how it shows up for the communities around it.

“I never thought in a million years that I would work for an automotive company because my background is in art history and museums,” Kodeck says.

Before joining MileOne, Kodeck worked at the Walters Art Museum, where she built experience in nonprofit fundraising, grant writing, and cultivating relationships with corporate donors. Over time, she began to consider how those skills might translate to corporate giving, a space she had long wanted to enter.

When the opportunity at MileOne opened, it offered exactly that chance.

The company already had a philanthropic spirit, but when Kodeck was hired, its giving efforts had not yet been formalized. “Steve Fader, who is the owner of the company, had this vision to create the position of chief giving officer,” Kodeck explains.

From there, Kodeck became the architect of MileOne Cares. She helped define its mission, build trust with community partners, and listen closely to local needs, growing the effort into a philanthropic program with a visible presence across the region.

One of the program’s most recognizable initiatives is its free car seat program, created to help ensure every child has access to a safe seat. In June, the effort reached a milestone, distributing more than 600 car seats — the highest number the program has ever given out in a single month.

Since 2022, MileOne Cares has provided 5,400 car seats throughout Maryland.

“We really want to amplify the message of buckling up your child and making sure kids are safe,” Kodeck says. “It’s more than just giving out car seats, but it’s also about ensuring that they are used safely.”

That focus on transportation and safety extends into other areas as well. Through its vehicle grant program, MileOne Cares funds transportation-related initiatives for local nonprofits, helping organizations address practical barriers that can shape daily life for the people they serve.

The company also supports Drive Smart, expanding the program into Maryland to educate drivers about the dangers of impaired and distracted driving.

For Kodeck, however, MileOne Cares is not only about outward-facing philanthropy. It is also about creating a culture of service within the company.

“Part of my job is to build an internal philanthropic culture,” she says. “So, not only are we giving to the community and doing these programs, but we also have a robust employee engagement program that is really about supporting our employees because they are part of the community too, right?”

That support includes a scholarship program for employees and their families, as well as a fund that provides financial assistance to eligible MileOne employees during disasters or emergencies.

Employees can also nominate nonprofits they care about to receive contributions through MileOne Cares. Many take part in hands-on service projects, from packing hygiene kits to working with the Baltimore Hunger Project.

This fall, the company is partnering with Weekend Backpacks Baltimore to provide meals throughout September.

“We really, really believe that it is inherent that we take the good that we are doing in our dealerships and give it back in the areas where we are working,” Kodeck says. “Our dealership areas are only as strong as the communities we are in. So, if we are not being good stewards of that community, if we are not giving back, if we are not supporting individuals in our communities who need things, supporting nonprofits, that means we are not doing our business well.”

Still, Kodeck is quick to point out that MileOne Cares is not a one-person effort. “It’s great that I get to do this, but I couldn’t do it without all of the folks that work at the company,” she says. “It’s dependent on our human resources team, our marketing team, and company leadership. It’s been something that everyone has to get behind. Without the support of all the different departments, this wouldn’t happen.”