It’s a big year for weddings — from Tom and Zendaya to Taylor and Travis, matrimony is on the cultural radar. Not everyone has an A-lister’s budget, however, and rising wedding price tags may be of concern to many of the 30,000-plus Maryland couples getting married in 2026.

To help make sense of the current landscape and find the smartest ways to throw an once-in-a-lifetime event within the bounds of a wedding fund, we’ve spoken with Lisseth Orellana, Founder of ALLORE Events & Design, which serves couples across the DC, Maryland and Northern Virginia area.

At the beginning

The number one way to stay within budget is to be up front about it — with your wedding planner and yourself. “Budget is key from the very beginning — it’ll dictate what you can and cannot do,” notes Orellana. “But also [important to take into account] where is that money coming from? Is it just the couple investing? Is the family investing? Is it flexible? Is there a hard number you have to stop at?”

It can be a bit uncomfortable to talk about money so plainly, but the answers to these questions will dictate the size and type of wedding party thrown. “It’s good to know at the beginning what [the budget] looks like, because you don’t want to be surprised at the end … we can all be realistic. You can still have an elevated wedding with a smaller budget — you just have to determine what that is from the very beginning,” Orellana emphasizes.

What’s important to you?

“Once [the couple] decides whether it’s going to be an intimate, midsize or big wedding, I talk to them just as individuals … you can get very lost in social media these days and want to do everything that’s trending. But who are you as a couple?” Orellana asks. “I like it to be about the couple versus what’s trending, because you want to like your wedding years from now,” she explains.

Are you regular party hosts? How do you have fun? Are you more foodies or dancers; decorators or live music enthusiasts?

The answers here will determine your priorities. “It’s good to have one or two moments in your wedding that are your non-negotiables, i.e. ‘This is what I wanted to pay for; this is what matters the most,’” she explains. And of course, consider how the ‘future you’ may feel. Orellana points to the example of photography, one of the things couples keep long after their wedding day: “I don’t want you to look back like, ‘I should have had my photographer longer [into the night]!’”

Strategic venues

“Normally, I say your catering and venue together are going to be your biggest ticket item. Your venue — that’s where you’re having your wedding; in most cases, that’s where you have the ceremony, cocktail and reception. And then catering, of course, is per-guest that you’re inviting … so when it comes to [this] element, try to pick a venue where you can do everything,” Orellana recommends, barring religious exceptions (i.e. the ceremony must take place in a church).

Consider venues that have built-in or nearby accommodations for guests to save on transportation, as well as venues that may come with their own decor. Orellana points to an example of a couple she worked with whose dream wedding was wildflower-themed. They found an outdoor venue with its own garden, so they were able to save on florals.

“Be strategic and intentional about the venue you’re booking so that you can leverage its assets,” she relays.

Special touches

Unexpected wedding elements can make a memorable, outsized impact, such as offering a lively dessert station instead of an elaborate cake, or a string ensemble instead of a DJ for the ceremony. Orellana recalls a client that hired an ice cream truck for the end of their celebration — a fun surprise for their guests.

The question of DIY-ing may arise here, but it’s important to consider that the work may be more than expected (especially, Orellana notes, when it comes to florals, which are seemingly easy on the outside, but time-consuming and difficult to transport for those without natural green thumbs). “I love some DIY elements; it makes [weddings] very unique. But also — do you have the time and the brain space? Because there’s a reason why there’s a business or vendor [hired] to do it!”

For savings and personalization with a lower lift, consider utilizing heirloom collectibles as centerpieces or writing personal notes in lieu of purchasing place cards.

Tips and tricks

Orellana flags that there are additional, strategic ways to stay within a budget without compromising the look and feel of a wedding. “Skip unnecessary signage and focus only on pieces that serve a purpose. Repurpose florals and decor, if feasible. Utilize in-house rentals that complement your design to avoid additional delivery and rental fees.” You can even think about the date itself strategically. “Consider a Friday wedding, which can offer savings compared to peak Saturday dates,” she reveals.