For a family of three active boys, Décorelle designer Ellen Odoi chose performance fabrics that machine wash clean and beautiful Afrocentric contemporary touches that bring culture into the space without saying a word.

For Ellen “Elle” Odoi, interior design is a family affair. It started out as a hobby, with Odoi decorating her family’s house and refurbishing her college dorm during her free time.

“We’re from Ghana, and my dad would occasionally travel there,” Odoi recalls. “Every time he came back, I would have changed something about the house — I would change his bedding or repaint the basement. It became a running joke. I never thought it would lead to a career or be what helped me provide for my family.”

Now, Odoi runs her own design firm, Décorelle, with the business a joint effort between her and her sister, Yvette Pappoe. Odoi creates the interior designs Décorelle has become known for, while Pappoe handles the firm’s financial and legal operations.

The majority of the projects Odoi works on are residential in nature, with many of Décorelle’s clients finding the business through its Instagram profile or through word of mouth from former clients. This particular build was designed to suit the active lifestyle of a family with three young sons, incorporating sturdy, durable materials while still having a refined look.

“Even during the project, [the boys] broke a few things before we could install them,” Odoi quips.

Currently, she’s working on refurbishing the same family’s basement — specifically, designing a play area for the boys.

Wear and tear

Décorelle builds regularly make use of performance fabrics, which are designed to be resistant to moisture and damage. This works especially well for family-oriented houses, but Odoi has also used it in her own home.

“It’s one of my favorite [materials] to use for family homes, because there’s so many different options to choose from,” she explains. “I have it in my home because I have dogs and a cat, so I know it can take a good beating and still look brand-new years later.”

In this particular home, the bar stools, rugs and custom couches all use performance fabrics. The covers on them can easily be removed and machine-washed, so spills and accidents aren’t a concern.

“It looks beautiful, and [the homeowner] doesn’t have to feel precious in anything in her home,” Odoi adds.

A touch of culture

Odoi often incorporates pieces of her family’s West African heritage into her builds, with Afrocentric touches. Some of the art pieces and fabrics she uses are sourced directly from Africa, with Odoi working with artisans in Ghana and Nigeria, but others are handmade in Mexico. Odoi sometimes even incorporates pottery she makes herself.

The homeowners of this particular build are also from West Africa, and specifically requested a subtle, “Afrocentric contemporary” approach.

“I would say that it’s more textural,” Odoi explains. “It’s my way of bringing Blackness into a space without it being really obvious, through textures, colors and features like pottery.”