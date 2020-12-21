Make your home interior merry this holiday season with the following decorating ideas from Baltimore-area designers.

Katherine Crosby

Jenkins Baer Associates

24 W. Chase St., Baltimore

jenkinsbaer.com

This year, warm, neutral interiors are all the rage. To bring elegant coziness to your home, Crosby encourages the use of candles, faux fur, warm whites, gold and champagne colors, and warm metals instead of bright silvers.

“You can use tactile elements to exaggerate the senses. For smell, use candles, diffusers or decorative potpourri,” she says. For touch, create different textures with spruce, holly and pine, then add a little glow by putting fairy lights into a vase with them. Incorporate cute touches such as small wreaths on the backs of chairs or stools and burlap bows on the tree.

Laura Hodges

Domain by Laura Hodges Studio

710 Frederick Road, Catonsville

laurahodgesstudio.com

Because of COVID-19, Hodges has seen a greater focus on outdoor areas for entertaining. “Use evergreens, bistro lights and cozy blankets to make your porch feel warm and intimate,” she says.

Inside, Hodges suggests sustainable pieces such as dried cranberries, grasses and flowers. Bring in your personality with vintage linens and glasses for a comforting, familiar ambiance. Choose two to three colors and add a few unique décor pieces. As a fun family craft, you can buy empty ornaments and fill them with different materials or dip them in acrylic paint for a simple yet artistic element.

Felicia Zannino-Baker

Highlandtown Gallery/

Zannino Designs

248 S. Conkling St., Baltimore

highlandtowngallery.com

Look to the arsenal of natural décor you already have, says Felicia Zannino-Baker. Turn to evergreens, pine cones and berries from your backyard to create gorgeous holiday arrangements. Use any vessel from cupboards and closets with holiday decorations that blend natural and artificial elements. Create a lovely table look by setting a large arrangement in the center and either placing two smaller arrangements or candles with varying heights on either side.

“Take out your fine china, crystal or anything that’s aesthetically pleasing,” Zannino-Baker says. “Don’t worry about it breaking; it’s meant to be used. Especially now, everyone’s environment is important to their mental health. Bring out all of the special things you have.”