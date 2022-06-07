Throughout June

‘Bakkhai’ at Baltimore Center Stage

Don’t expect the classic interpretation of this play by Euripides. Anne Carson has penned a new immersive version filled with debauchery, wine and original music by Diana Oh. Watch as Dionysus, the God of wine, shows everyone what it’s like to “party like it’s 399 (B.C.).” Dates run through June 19. Tickets are $20-$74.

centerstage.org

Throughout the Summer

Wild and Untamed: Dunton’s Discovery of the Baltimore Album Quilts

Take a look at how Dr. William Rush Dunton Jr., the “father of occupational therapy,” used weaving and quilting at Sheppard and Enoch Pratt Hospital in the 1940s and an internationally famous collection of Baltimore album quilts, which became wildly popular in Maryland a century earlier. Dates run through July. The exhibit runs through September 2023. mdhistory.org

June 3

Maryland Opera at Boordy Vineyards

Spend your evenings amid good friends, wine and a charming outdoor atmosphere as you’re serenaded with music from the Maryland Opera and Broadway show tunes at 7 p.m. on First Fridays. Additional date July 1. Tickets are $20. marylandopera.org

June 11, 12, 17-19 & 24-26

“Night Watch” presented by Cockpit in court summer theatre

The Arts at CCBC return with this presentation of Cockpit in Court Summer Theatre at the Robert and Eleanor Romadka College Center (ROMA) Cabaret Theatre. Enjoy this thriller with its intrigue, suspense and unexpected “twist” ending. Tickets are $17 for adults and $15 for seniors. Face masks must be worn regardless of vaccination status.

ccbcmd.edu/calendar/event/Night-Watch–4

June 11-12

Colonial Market Fair

Experience 18th-century American life at the Benjamin Banneker Historical Park and Museum. Artisans, living historians, music and children’s activities will be part of the event. Free admission; $5 parking donation appreciated. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. each day. colonialmarketfair.com

June 12

New York Voices

The Baltimore Chamber Jazz Society turns its focus to vocals, with tight four-part harmonies, reinventions of Duke Ellington big-band classics with voice and interwoven instrumental solos. Since the 1980s, the group has showcased a technical and emotional prowess. Tickets are $43-$45. baltimorechamberjazz.org

June 12

Run to Beat Cancer 5K

This inaugural event presented by the Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore benefits The Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center’s Division of Pediatric Oncology and the Ulman Foundation. Participants and volunteers can walk or run a 3.1-mile route along the scenic Inner Harbor while enjoying live entertainment throughout the morning. Following the events, participants will enjoy a complimentary hot breakfast provided by executive chef Norma Whitt. runsignup.com/Race/MD/Baltimore/FourSeasonsRuntoBeatCancer5k

July 3

Star-spangled Spectacular

Join the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra for its annual performance of patriotic performances at Oregon Ridge Park. The performance closes with a fantastic fireworks display. Tickets are required. 8 p.m. bsomusic.org

July 4

Howard County’s July 4th Fireworks

See the sky light up with colorful bursts over the Columbia Lakefront at Wincopin Circle, across from the Mall in Columbia. The annual Independence Day celebration from 3-10 p.m. will have entertainment and food vendors on site, or plenty of space for a family picnic lunch. Free parking; fireworks start around 9:20 p.m. Free. howardcountymd.gov

July 9

An Evening with Tank featuring Carl Thomas

The Lyric presents an engaging evening with Tank, featuring a presentation by Carl Thomas. Doors open at 6 p.m.; tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com. lyricbaltimore.com

Throughout the month

Shapeshifting: Transformations on Paper

Explore five centuries of the art of identity. “Shapeshifting” features approximately 50 prints, drawings, photos and artists’ books from the Baltimore Museum of Art’s collection highlighting artistic imagination across time and place. Reservations required. artbma.org