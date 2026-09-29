From race days and festivals to concerts and expo’s, there is no shortage of events happening in Baltimore this October and November.

By Cayla Gardner

As the leaves turn and temperatures cool, Baltimore comes alive with one of its busiest stretches of the year. From farewell concerts to neighborhood art walks, October and November serve up something for nearly every kind of local — music lovers, history buffs, foodies, runners and entrepreneurs alike. Whether you’re chasing whiskey and live tunes on the waterfront, cheering on runners at Fort McHenry or diving into the Gothic charm of the Edgar Allan Poe Festival, this fall calendar makes it easy to fill your weekends without emptying your wallet — most events are free.

Key takeaways

The bigger picture: Baltimore’s October and November calendar is packed with fall festivals, live music and community events, giving residents plenty of ways to get out and enjoy the city throughout the month.

More details: Highlights range from farewell concerts like Journey’s Final Frontier Tour to neighborhood staples like the Highlandtown First Friday Art Walk, the Fell’s Point Fun Festival and the International Edgar Allan Poe Festival & Awards, plus the Port to Fort 6K and TEDCO’s Entrepreneur Expo.

Why this helps: Most events, including the art walks, farmers market and Whiskey on the Waterfront, are free and don’t require tickets, making it easy for locals to fill the month without breaking the budget.

What to do around Baltimore in October and November

Now through November 2026



Open every Wednesday throughout October and November, this farmers market brings together local farmers, small businesses, artists, families and neighbors. Join for an afternoon of shopping, creativity and connection with fresh produce, handmade goods, art activities and even story time. The market is open from 3-6 p.m. Wednesdays at Loyola University.

Oct. 2, 2026

The Highlandtown First Friday Art Walk is a free, self-guided walking tour of arts venues, exhibitions, performances, pop-up shops and more. The neighborhood comes alive with incredible talent, vibrant vendors and inspiring creations from local makers. Local businesses team up with DJs, musicians and artists to turn the evening into a full-on celebration. Highlandtown hosts its Art Walk on the first Friday of every month (with the exception of January and July). Specific event details, such as participating venues and artists, are posted on the website (ihearthighlandtown.com) and on social media: @highlandtownarts on FB and IG.

Oct. 2-4, 2026

Spanning across six blocks, this festival is one of Baltimore’s largest community celebrations. Explore tasty treats from local vendors, sip on craft cocktails and beers, browse one-of-a-kind products from the area’s artists and enjoy live music performances.



Located at the Edgar Allan Poe House & Museum, this three-day celebration features Poe-themed performances, exhibits, films, tours and special guests. On Saturday and Sunday, join for a free outdoor street festival where you can browse vendors, booksellers and art. General admission is free while special events are ticketed.

Oct. 17, 2026

Head to Sagamore Spirit for music, fun and whiskey. This free and family-friendly event allows guests to sip on whiskey cocktails and try local food trucks while listening to live music. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for the waterfront lawn.

Oct. 24, 2026



Celebrate Journey on their farewell tour at CFG Bank Arena. The band, best known for their hit songs “Don’t Stop Believin’” and “Only the Young,” will be hitting the road to celebrate one last time and thank their fans who’ve been with them every step of the way.

Lace up your sneakers and get ready to run in the 30th Annual Believe in Tomorrow Children’s Foundation Port to Fort 6k. This iconic Baltimore race brings community members together to run for a cause and help support critically ill children. Racers can run or walk through historic Fort McHenry, which features incredible harbor views.

Oct. 27, 2026

Calling all innovators for this can’t-miss event that brings together Maryland’s best for a day of workshops, roundtables, live pitches and showcases. Located at the Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor, this event aims to help companies start, grow and scale while learning from those around them.

Nov. 11, 2026

Around November 11, Fort McHenry National Monument, the birthplace of the Star-Spangled Banner, hosts one of the nation’s most historically resonant Veterans Day commemorations.

Nov. 21-Dec. 27, 2026

This European-style Christkindlmarkt opens in late November and runs through Christmas Eve, with wooden market stalls selling handcrafted ornaments, glühwein, strudel, nutcrackers and artisan gifts along the waterfront. Go on a weekday evening after 5 p.m. to skip the weekend crowds.