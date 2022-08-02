Things to Do to End Summer of 2022

Aug. 1-14

Joan Mitchell at the Baltimore Museum of Art

When she wasn’t turning heads in the male-dominated art circles of 1950s New York, she was creating abstract paintings that evoked landscapes, memories, poetry and music. Catch this retrospective collaborative exhibit on Joan Mitchell by the BMA and the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art before it’s over.

Tickets start at $5.

artbma.org

Aug. 4

WTMD’s First Thursday Festival

One of the most popular summer events in South Baltimore is back in Canton Waterfront Park this year after a two-year hiatus. WTMD’s monthly free concert series draws from its radio mix of new and notable artists, with local food and shop vendors & the new Maker’s Village from Made in Baltimore. Additional date Sept. 1.

Free

wtmd.org

Aug. 5-7 & 11-14

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”

See the classic biblical story of Joseph

in living color at the 25th anniversary

of Sacred Heart’s Glyndon Area Players. Sacred Heart Parish founded the theatre- in-residence in 1998 to showcase area talent from Glyndon, Reisterstown and other surrounding Maryland communities.

Tickets are $15-$20; $1 off per ticket for groups of 10 or more

glyndonareaplayers.com

Aug. 12-14

“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in Concert”

Everyone’s favorite boy wizard will find out his true identity with a live orchestra to accentuate those famous words from Hagrid. Ron Spigelman leads the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra in bringing John Williams’ iconic score to life for kids and adults who grew up with the series by J.K. Rowling.

Tickets are $40-$60; 8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12, and 3 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall; 8 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 14, at Merriweather Post Pavilion

bsomusic.org

Aug. 6 & Sept. 3

Baltimore by Baltimore

Baltimore’s newest festival from the Waterfront Partnership returns for two more First Saturdays in late summer.

Aug. 6 features Keith Colston with Native America’s Protectors, and Sept. 3 features Media Rhythm Institute. See local talent, music, and makers from noon to 8 p.m. at the Inner Harbor Ampitheater.

Free

waterfrontpartnership.org

Aug. 25

Celeste Barber: Fine, Thanks. Live Tour at the Hippodrome

Probably best known for her parody Instagram account recreating celebrity photos, Australian comic Celeste Barber has been building buzz ever since, named “Variety’s 10 Comics to Watch” by Variety Magazine in 2019. She is currently shooting comedic drama “Wellmania” for Netflix.

Tickets are $63.10-$188.15

celestebarber.com

Aug. 25-28;

Sept. 1-5; Sept. 8-11

Maryland State Fair

Back this year for three long weekends instead of its usual 12-day stretch, the Maryland State Fair will have concerts, vendors, carnival rides, all the fried fair goodness you can eat, competitive livestock showings and plenty of family-friendly activities.

Advanced tickets start at $4.

marylanddstatefair.com

Sept. 1-4

Maryland Cycling Classic

Baltimore will play host to some of the top athletes in cycling on Labor Day weekend. Tour de France participants, world and national champions and Olympians from more than 25 countries will compete in the international race from Sparks to the Inner Harbor. UnitedHealthcare presents the inaugural event, culminating in a health and wellness festival featuring local food, drink and activities.

Prices vary; festival free

marylandcyclingclassic.us

Sept. 7-13

Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore

A tradition in Maryland, visit Navy and local ships in the Inner Harbor from Rash Field to Pier 5. This year, catch the fleet, overhead flights from military aircraft and a family- friendly festival from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 9-11 in West Shore Park. A virtual option with a live Q&A, ship tours and other special features are also available.

Free

visitmaryland.org

Sept. 15-Oct. 9

“Our Town”

Obie Award winner Stevie Walker-Webb directs a fresh take on the Pulitzer Prize-winning classic by Thornton Wilder

by drawing inspiration from Baltimore. The play at Baltimore Center Stage depicts community life, highlighting the beauty of ordinary moments.

Tickets TBA.

centerstage.org

Sept. 24

50th Anniversary at the Fire Museum of Maryland

The museum is celebrating 50 years with a special evening of small bites. The soiree will have heavy hors d’oeuvres, a full bar and desserts from 6-9 p.m. A portion of ticket sales support the museum’s endowment fund. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

Tickets are $75.

firemuseummd.org/shop