Throughout April & May

Flickering Treasures

From the first motion picture shown in Maryland at Electric Park in 1896 to revitalized cinemas such as The Parkway Theatre (a nearly 100-year-old relic updated in 2017), explore the impact of Baltimore’s forgotten theaters through photos, featuring the work of Baltimore Sun photographer Amy Davis. Open through September 2023. Free First Thursdays and Second Saturdays; admission starts at $6. mdhistory.org

April 9

Adult Easter Egg Hunt

Why should kids get to have all the fun? Search for eggs filled with money, candy, adult novelty items and other fun surprises at Clifton Park on Harford Road. Bring your own basket. Suggested ages 21+. Tickets are $12; purchase tickets via Eventbrite. baltimorewinefairy.com

April 15

The Temptations and The Four Tops

Two musical powerhouses are coming to The Lyric for one night only. The Temptations (“My Girl, “Ain’t Too Proud To Beg”) will join The Four Tops (“I Can’t Help Myself [Sugar Pie Honey Bunch], “It’s the Same Old Song”) to deliver Motown classics. Each will have one original member of their bands. Tickets start at $45. lyricbaltimore.com

April 21-May 15

Dream Hou$e: Reality Meets TV

This Center Stage Baltimore production, in partnership with Alliance and Long Wharf theaters, is an HGTV-style reality show that follows two Latinx sisters guest starring to sell their family home in a rapidly gentrifying neighborhood. Together they explore the cultural costs of progress and questions such as “is cashing in always selling out?” The show runs through May 15. Tickets start at $20. centerstage.org

April 23

Westminster Wine Stroll

Sample wines from Maryland wineries in Westminster alongside live music featuring The Amish Outlaws and food vendors. Tickets include one alcoholic or nonalcoholic beverage for free. Nine wineries will attend, as well as Twin Valley Distillers and Hoop Tea. Tickets are on sale April 23 only. Tickets are $10; ages 12 and younger are free. westminstermd.gov

April 29-30

Flower Mart at Mount Vernon Place

Back in person for the first time since 2019, Maryland’s oldest festival was founded in 1911 by the Women’s Civic League to encourage revitalization of vacant lots through flowers, plants, and vegetable gardening. Music, workshops, panels and Baltimore’s famous Lemon Sticks will join the fun at this Mount Vernon Place Conservancy spring event. Free. flowermart.mvpconservancy.org

April 30

Canton Spring Festival

With spring flowers in full bloom, spend some time outside at Patterson Park near the Pulaski Monument to celebrate the season. More than 100 vendors, including food trucks, and local bands will be present for the celebration. Free. bmorespringfest.com

April 30-May 1

Towsontown Spring Festival

Stroll through four streets in downtown Towson in one of the largest county festivals. You can nosh on local gourmet food and sip brews from two beer gardens. Shop more than 300 vendors or take a carnival ride for a spin at the 53rd annual festival featuring local music from Baltimore. Free. towsontownfestival.com

May 14

Maryland House and Garden Pilgrimage

Tour six homes and gardens in Baltimore County with the Maryland House and Garden Pilgrimage. This longstanding spring tradition allows you to explore extraordinary properties in our area. This year’s tour explores the homes and gardens of the Worthington Valley. Tickets are $35. Visit the Maryland House and Garden Pilgrimage website for tour dates in Prince George’s, Talbot and St. Mary’s counties. (See story on page 30). mhgp.org

May 15

The Baltimore Chamber Jazz Society Presents ARTEMIS

The all-female jazz ensemble featuring six women is named after Artemis, a Greek goddess and patron and protector of young girls. Formed for a 13-city European Jazz Festival tour in 2017, the group’s self-titled album has topped jazz charts. The BCJS is the first to host the supergroup in Baltimore. Tickets start at $43. baltimorechamberjazz.org

May 19

Glen Miller Orchestra at The Lyric

Glenn Miller most famously orchestrated the sounds of the 1930s and 1940s big band era. Relive the romanticism and fun of swing music with hits such as “Moonlight Serenade” and “Pennsylvania 6-5000” as 18 musicians and singers perform them 80 years later. Tickets start at $67. lyricbaltimore.com

May 20-22

American Craft Made Marketplace

The national nonprofit American Craft Council returns to Charm City with its flagship event for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. For three days, the Baltimore Convention Center will be filled with more than 350

contemporary craft artists and include on-site events such as live screen printing. An online marketplace will also be available from May 16-29. Reservations are strongly encouraged. Free; suggested donation $15. craftcouncil.org

May 28-29

Brew at the Zoo

Sample more than 80 brews at one of Baltimore’s biggest beer festivals. With unlimited sampling, live music, local artisan vendors and all-day admission to the zoo, you’ll be lion around with the monkeys, flamingos and penguins in no time. Come support the zoo at its most important fundraiser of the year. Tickets start at $55. marylandzoo.org