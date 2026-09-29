From giant corn mazes and hayrides to apple cider donuts and petting zoos, these family-friendly farms across the Baltimore region offer some of Maryland's best fall fun.

Whether you’re looking for a classic pumpkin patch, hayrides, corn mazes or fresh cider and doughnuts, these pumpkin patches near Baltimore County offer plenty of seasonal fun for all ages.

Key takeaways

Zoom out: Explore 10 family-friendly pumpkin patches near Baltimore offering everything from pick-your-own pumpkins and hayrides to corn mazes, petting zoos and fall festivals.

Explore 10 family-friendly pumpkin patches near Baltimore Zoom in: Choose the experience that fits your family, whether you’re looking for a quick photo stop, a full day of activities, or a scenic countryside outing.

Choose the experience that fits your family, The more you know: Plan ahead before you visit, as admission, hours, pumpkin-picking options and seasonal events vary by farm.

Operating out of the historic cider mill in Parkville, Weber’s Farm is one of the closest family-friendly fall outings to Baltimore. During Fall Harvest Days, families can pick out pre-harvested pumpkins, enjoy seasonal activities and browse the farm market and gift shop housed in an old renovated barn.

Address: 2526 Proctor Lane, Parkville, MD

Why kids will love it : hayride, hay maze, mini-tractor ride, giant hillside slide, tire mountain, duck races and a barnyard full of animals — all included with general admission.

Don’t skip: apple cider donuts, apple cider slushies and the Pumpkin Crème Roll from the Country Bakery.

Heads up: The pumpkin patch is located at Weber’s PeachBerry Farm, just minutes from Pumpkin Palace at the main Cider Mill Farm. Whether you’re picking your own pumpkin or choosing one from Pumpkin Palace, there’s fall fun for everyone!

More display than working farm, Valley View trades hayrides and animals for a giant pumpkin display, a straw maze and plenty of photo opportunities. Each October, the farm’s Giant Pumpkin is delivered by “pumpkin hunters” and becomes the centerpiece of its annual Guess the Seed Count contest. It’s best as a quick stop to pair with another pumpkin patch or fall outing nearby.

Address: 11035 York Road, Cockeysville, MD

Why kids will love it: Thousands of pumpkins of every size, a Halloween Haunted House, a straw maze and photo-worthy fall displays throughout.

Don’t skip: Entering the Giant Pumpkin seed-count contest — it’s become a local tradition.

Heads up : No hayride, no animals, no corn maze — this is a browsing-and-photos stop, not a full farm outing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pacino (@thatdoodpacino)

With a smaller, more local feel, Sharp’s at Waterford Farm is perfect for families looking to avoid the crowds. Their Fall Festival Days run every weekend in October, with pumpkins and a bale-ful of kid-friendly activities that feel less crowded and touristy than the bigger operations. Perfect for a half-day activity with the younger kiddos thanks to the pony rides, petting zoo, and mini hay maze.

Address: 4003 Jennings Chapel Road, Brookeville, MD

Why kids will love it: pony rides, a tractor-drawn hayride, a Gator Wagon Train ride through a “Haunted Forest,” a mini hay maze, pedal tractors, face painting, and a petting zoo

Don’t skip: the live bluegrass band on Saturday afternoons, apple cider donuts, and kettle corn.

Head’s up: There’s no admission fee just to enter the farm — you’ll only pay for individual rides and activities once you’re there.

A family-owned, 109-acre farm restored by Harford County natives, the pumpkin patch, hayrides and a themed corn maze are all set against some of the most photogenic scenery. This is your pick for photogenic, low-crowd charm rather than the biggest operation.

Address: 3201 Deths Ford Road, Darlington, MD

Why kids will love it: Hayrides, a corn maze, pumpkin picking and painting, face painting and wide-open fields to explore.

Don’t skip: The country store for farmhouse decor and sweet treats, and the views over Deer Creek Valley for photos.

Heads up: The boutique style scenery is the ultimate highlight, not the biggest operation, go in expecting charm and quiet over rides and crowds.

This is the best pick for the full farm feel. Free weekend hayrides take you through the farm, over the creek and out to the pick-your-own pumpkin fields, on what’s known as one of the longest and bumpiest hayrides in Harford County. There’s no limit on how many pumpkins you can pick, with baskets provided in the field and wagons to haul them back to your car.

Address: 550 Asbury Road, Churchville, MD

Why kids will love it: The bumpy hayride itself, pumpkins of every size and a corn maze that changes theme each year with “Maize-o-Vision” secret decoders to help navigate.

Don’t skip: Getting your pumpkins weighed back at the barn to settle who really found the biggest one, and refreshments including Broom’s Bloom ice cream.

Heads up: The corn maze adventure runs daily through Oct. 31, closing early at 2 p.m. on Halloween itself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dee Vaughn (@dees.nuts)

Looking for a truly magical fall outing? Clark’s Elioak Farm combines pumpkin picking with a storybook adventure, featuring friendly farm animals, hay wagon and train rides, gem mining and a Fairy Forest filled with tiny fairy houses. Restored attractions from the former Enchanted Forest theme park make this a destination families visit for the experience as much as the pumpkins.

Address: 10500 Clarksville Pike, Ellicott City, MD

Why kids will love it: Hayrides to the pumpkin patch, pony rides, the cow train, the Enchanted Express Train and a petting farm with animals they can feed make it easy to spend hours exploring.

Don’t skip: Pumpkin Chucking Weekend (Nov. 7–8, 2026), a 20-year farm tradition where families can launch pumpkins across the field using a giant catapult.

Heads up: The pumpkin patch and petting farm are open daily from Sept. 19 through Nov. 8, 2026. There’s no onsite restaurant, so pack a lunch if you plan to stay for several hours.

A family-owned garden center as much as a pumpkin stop, Chapel Hills rounds out its regular lineup of shrubs, produce and seasonal plants with a proper Fall Festival every weekend from late September through October. Between the farmers market stalls, pony rides and hayrides, it’s an easy add-on for families already exploring Perry Hall.

Address: 4356 Chapel Road, Perry Hall, MD

Why kids will love it: Pony rides, hayrides, a petting area with friendly farm animals, and pumpkins and fall decor to pick through.

Don’t skip: The farmers market and dessert stands set up during Fall Festival Days — and bring carrots or apples if you want the animals to love you back.

Heads up: Chapel Hills posts current hours, pricing and events on Facebook rather than keeping them updated on the main site, so check there before you go.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristina // Peace of Burlap (@peaceofburlap)

Tired of just pumpkins? Larriland Farm is best for a combined apple- and pumpkin-picking outing paired with a scenic countryside drive. This pick-your-own farm offers apples in late September, a large pumpkin patch, weekend hayrides, a boo barn and a hay-bale maze. Located in western Howard County, it’s better suited for families looking for a full day trip rather than a quick stop.

Address: 2415 Woodbine Road, Woodbine MD

Why kids will love it: The hayride passes decorated woods with recognizable characters (Winnie the Pooh, Shrek, the Three Little Pigs), plus a Boo Barn for kids and a tricky straw maze.

Don’t skip: The apple fritters — reviewers note a huge line for them every time.

Heads up: Pumpkins are priced by the pound rather than a flat fee.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baugher’s Orchard (@baughersorchard)

A fourth-generation family farm, Baugher’s has been the clear regional heavyweight — known for homemade pies since the 1940s and pick-your-own since the 1970s. Beyond the pumpkin patch and apple orchards, there’s a petting zoo, a beautiful fruit market and a country diner just down the road.

Address: 1015 Baugher Road, Westminster, MD

Why kids will love it: A tractor-driven wagon ride into the orchards and pumpkin fields, a petting zoo with animals ranging from horses and pigs to llamas, face painting and dressing up scarecrows.

Don’t skip: Apple cider slushies, apple cider floats and warm apple cider donuts from the walk-up window at the Orchard Market.

Heads up: Bring cash — they don’t take credit cards outside the market, and go early to prepare for long lines and slim parking.

The farm’s Cornfusion corn maze comes packed with pedal race cars, apple blasters, a cow-belly bounce, a barnyard zoo, an obstacle course, a corn crib maze-miner hay tunnel, duck races and a hayride, alongside the pumpkin patch itself. Pick this over the more traditional farms if your kids want constant motion rather than a slower-paced pumpkin hunt.