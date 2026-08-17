From exciting new openings to beloved spots saying goodbye, Baltimore’s restaurant scene continues to evolve. Here are the latest restaurants generating buzz and the ones locals are sad to see go.

By Jenna Dolch

Baltimore’s restaurant scene is constantly changing, and lately, Charm City has seen plenty of movement. New restaurants are bringing fresh menus, stylish interiors and exciting concepts to neighborhoods across the city, while a handful of longtime favorites have announced closures that have locals reminiscing.

Whether you’re looking for your next dinner reservation or trying to visit a beloved spot one last time, here are the Baltimore restaurants everyone is talking about right now.

Key takeaways

Zoom out: Baltimore has welcomed several exciting restaurant openings in recent months.

Zoom in: New concepts range from ramen and tapas to trendy cafés and cocktail bars.

More to know: Several longtime Baltimore restaurants recently announced closures. Fells Point and Harbor East continue to see major restaurant turnover.

Tips for readers: Reservations are highly recommended for many of the city’s newest hotspots.

New spots

Toasty Corner recently opened in Federal Hill and is quickly becoming a comfort-food favorite. The casual eatery specializes in elevated grilled cheese sandwiches, soups and nostalgic café-style bites. The vibe is relaxed, fun and approachable, making it perfect for a quick lunch or casual dinner. It’s the kind of spot that feels neighborhood-focused while still trendy enough to attract foodies.

Address: 1001 S Charles St., Baltimore

Hours: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday

Phone: (667) 520-3668

Budget guide: $

Baltimore’s café scene keeps getting cooler, and Fukado Kissaten is proof. The Japanese-inspired café has already built buzz for its fluffy soufflé pancakes, specialty drinks and cozy aesthetic. The menu blends traditional Japanese café culture with trendy social-media-worthy presentation, making it a popular weekend stop. Between the desserts, matcha drinks and intimate atmosphere, it feels like one of the city’s most unique new openings.

Address: 6600 Baltimore National Pike, No. E, Catonsville

Hours: 11:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday

Phone: (443) 251-8132

Budget guide: $$

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Baltimore Peninsula recently welcomed Urbano Tex-Mex, adding another fresh dining concept to the growing development. The restaurant offers colorful interiors, margaritas, tacos and Tex-Mex favorites in a lively atmosphere. Early visitors are already praising the energetic vibe and waterfront-adjacent location. It feels designed for happy hours, group dinners and summer nights out.

Address: 101 W Dickman St., Baltimore

Budget guide: $$

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From the team connected to acclaimed Baltimore dining concepts, Bar Dalí is one of the city’s most anticipated openings. The tapas-inspired bar is expected to bring Spanish flavors, stylish cocktails and an intimate atmosphere to Mount Vernon. Food lovers are especially excited given the culinary names attached to the project. Early previews suggest a moody, upscale vibe perfect for date nights and drinks with friends.

Address: 909 N Charles St., Baltimore

Hours: 4-11 p.m. daily

Budget guide: $$$

Sad good-byes

Acclaimed Station North restaurant Foraged abruptly closed its Baltimore location following its final dinner service on April 12, according to its website. Chef and owner Chris Amendola announced the closure as part of a transition to focus full-time on a new 40-acre restaurant and farm property in Lovettsville, Virginia, now operating as Restaurant Foraged at Patowmack Farm. The restaurant had earned a loyal following in Baltimore for its creative menus centered around locally sourced and foraged ingredients. While fans were disappointed to see the Baltimore location close, the team confirmed that unused gift cards will still be honored at the new Virginia property.

Morton’s The Steakhouse near Baltimore’s Inner Harbor recently closed alongside the Sheraton Inner Harbor Hotel, marking another major shift in the downtown dining scene, the Baltimore Sun reported. The upscale steakhouse had long been a go-to destination for business dinners, celebrations and convention visitors staying nearby. Its closure leaves another noticeable vacancy around the Inner Harbor as city leaders and residents continue discussing the future of downtown Baltimore. Local officials and business leaders acknowledged the closures as a difficult loss for both visitors and longtime patrons of the area.

The Cheesecake Factory at the Inner Harbor recently closed after decades in operation, according to CBS News. For many locals and tourists, it had become a familiar staple for waterfront dining and oversized dessert slices. While chain restaurants often come and go, this closure still surprised many longtime Baltimore residents. The Inner Harbor continues to experience major restaurant turnover and redevelopment.

Towson Square has experienced major restaurant departures recently, including the closure of Nando’s Peri-Peri, reported WMAR. Once one of the center’s biggest dining draws, the restaurant’s exit reflects broader struggles facing the area’s restaurant lineup. The closure added to growing conversations about redevelopment and shifting dining trends around Towson Square.