Baltimore Museum of Art to Reopen March 28, Debut Three ‘2020 Vision Series’ Exhibitions

Art patrons will be able to enjoy the Baltimore Museum of Art in person again when it reopens Sunday, March 28. After closing in November 2020 due to national and state public health and safety measures put in place in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the museum opened its doors to small group reservations in February. Now, the BMA is able to welcome a limited number of visitors Wednesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with timed-entry passes.

In a recent press release, Christopher Bedford, the BMA’s Dorothy Wagner Wallis Director, says, “When we launched our small group reservation system in February, we could not have imagined the overwhelming response and clear desire by the public to return to the BMA. The enthusiasm from our audiences was both heartening and further indicative of the importance of art to our lives. I am delighted that we have now begun the slow and thoughtful process of making the museum even more available to visitors.”

Along with the BMA’s current installations, visitors can experience three new debut exhibitions as part of the “2020 Vision” series that was originally scheduled to open last fall. They include “Sharon Lockhart: Perilous Life,” which explores Lockhart’s 10-year engagement with children in Poland through film, photography and sculpture; “Tschabalala Self: By My Self,” which features 15 new paintings and sculptures exploring the Black female form; and “Lisa Yuskavage: Wilderness,” which unites more than 15 of the artist’s skillfully crafted paintings demonstrating the artist’s treatment of landscapes.

“We are also reopening our doors with an outstanding array of exhibitions that capture the richness and depth of contemporary creation and honor the important contributions of female-identifying artists and an important leader of this museum,” said Bedford.

The museum’s free timed-entry passes are available in 30-minute time slots for up to eight people. Groups are limited to five people. All patrons must wear masks, answer two questions about COVID-19 exposure on the day of their visit and follow social distancing guidelines and gallery capacity limits.

For more information, visit artbma.org.