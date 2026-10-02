By Caryn Sagal

The days are getting shorter, but the Baltimore area’s burgeoning arts scene has plenty to keep us energized throughout the autumn season. Here are our Fall Favorites!

Key takeaways

The bigger picture: Baltimore’s fall arts scene is packed with events through the season, spanning museum exhibitions, concerts, musicals, theater and festivals for a wide range of tastes.

Baltimore’s fall arts scene is packed with events through the season, spanning museum exhibitions, concerts, musicals, theater and festivals for a wide range of tastes. More details: Highlights include free outdoor festivals like the International Edgar Allan Poe Festival and the Great Baltimore Lantern Parade, major touring shows like “Six” and Alicia Keys’ “Hell’s Kitchen” at The Hippodrome, and museum exhibitions like “Flashback: Two Centuries of Baltimore Photography.”

Highlights include free outdoor festivals like the International Edgar Allan Poe Festival and the Great Baltimore Lantern Parade, major touring shows like “Six” and Alicia Keys’ “Hell’s Kitchen” at The Hippodrome, and museum exhibitions like “Flashback: Two Centuries of Baltimore Photography.” Why this helps: With options ranging from free festivals and exhibitions to ticketed concerts and shows starting around $15-$90, there’s a wide range of choices to fit different budgets and interests throughout the fall and into winter.

Arts & Culture

Oct. 4–Feb. 7

Flashback: Two Centuries of Baltimore Photography

Witness the first comprehensive survey of the history of photography in Baltimore from the invention of the medium from 1840 to the present. Through 200+ images by 90 named artists based in or depicting the city, this exhibition demonstrates how photography and the image of Baltimore developed concurrently. Tickets start at $15.

Oct. 16

The Truth about Witchcraft

Magic and occult expert Michael M. Hughes returns to the Creative Alliance for a provocative and highly visual introduction to the legends, history and modern practice of witchcraft. This fun, fact-based, visually-rich and wide-ranging talk (which sold out last year), will delve deep into the dark myths and surprising realities of witchcraft – from legends of the ancient era to today’s world of Instagram and TikTok witches. Tickets start at $25.

Oct. 25–March 7, 2027

Woven Monuments: Tapestry and Identity in Senegal

The BMA presents the first U.S.museum exhibition in 45 years to focus on the vibrant tapestries created by Senegalese artists. Twelve large-scale tapestries demonstrate how Senegal mobilized the artform as a powerful vehicle for articulating national identity in the decades following independence in 1960. Free.

Oct 29

AVAM Free Fall Celebration

Celebrate an evening of Halloween fun at AVAM. Start at its whimsical Wonderland Campus and experience its newest exhibition from 5 to 7 p.m. Then move to the Tall Sculpture Barn to create your very own Disco Ghost to take home. Costumes are highly encouraged. All ages are welcome. Free.

Nov. 7–Jan. 24

Luxury & Loss: Feather, Shell, Tusk, Horn

Some of the most luxurious historical objects in Asian, European and American art were made from kingfisher feathers, tortoise shell, rhinoceros horn and elephant ivory. However, all four materials are now banned from use in artworks. Taking a deep dive into the history surrounding objects made from these materials, this exhibition features several items from the Walters’ collections. Free.

Nov. 18–Jan. 6

Quiet Healing

Charlotte Hager explores how humans are layered creatures – navigating the nuances of existence, our trials and tribulations, while also being mindful of our layered impact on the environment; the planet as a whole and the communities in which we live. This exhibition at the Chesapeake Arts Center showcases the deep, meaningful and at times really difficult things to express by displaying them in visually beautiful and alluring ways through sewing and multimedia textile art creations. Free.

Concerts

Oct. 10-11

Disco Inferno: A ‘70s Celebration

The Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall will become a disco palace, bringing ‘70s glitter and groove to life. Become a dancing queen at this high-energy feel-good BSO Pops concert featuring Broadway vocalists, a live disco band and nonstop hits from such icons as ABBA, Bee Gees, Donna Summer, Gloria Gaynor and Barry Manilow. Tickets start at $31.

Oct. 18

Five For Fighting with String Quartet w/ Lace & Lee

Since his first major single, “Superman (It’s Not Easy),” hit the stratosphere, John Ondrasik— the songwriter and performer known as the platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated, Five For Fighting—has earned his place as a top 10 Hot Adult Contemporary artist for the 2000s. Join him at Rams Head On Stage in a special performance with a string quartet and Lace & Lee – the folk rock duo heavily influenced by the mystical wisdom of ‘60s and ‘70s storytelling with a twist of humor and bard-like prose. Tickets start at $63.

Oct. 18

Charm City Jazz Presents: Regina Belle

Don’t miss multi-Grammy winner, Regina Belle and her full production band at the Gordon Center. With a string of hits including If I Could, Baby Come To Me and A Whole New World, Regina Belle has made a career following her heart and moving gracefully between R&B, gospel and jazz. Saxophonist Marcus Mitchell and Keyboardist Marcus Young will open the show. Tickets start at $77.

Nov. 6-7

Forces Of Nature

Vadim Repin performs Dmitri Shostakovich’s Violin Concerto No. 1, where music becomes both refuge and resistance. Paired with the elemental drama of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s The Tempest and Igor Stravinsky’s The Fairy’s Kiss, this program at Maryland Hall explores nature not only as scenery, but as a force that shapes memory, identity and the artist’s voice. Conducted by ASO Artistic Director José-Luis Novo. Tickets start at $25.

Dec. 1

Professor Brian Cox Emergence World Tour

After performing his smash-hit show Horizons to nearly half a million people across the world, Peabody Award-winning Professor Brian Cox brings his most ambitious live show to The Lyric. Designed for science, music or history lovers and those who simply contemplate the beauty of Nature, this all-encompassing experience brings cosmology, biology, philosophy and history to the largest and most advanced LED screens available, with the best sound and lighting. Tickets start at $66.

Musicals & Dance

Oct 2–4

Mama I’m A Big Girl Now

Kerry Butler, Laura Bell Bundy, Marissa Jaret Winokur have 16 Broadway shows and 300+ TV episodes between them. Join these powerhouse performers at Baltimore Center Stage on a hilarious and meaningful musical journey – from starring in the Tony Award-winning, Hairspray – through their friendships, careers and experiences becoming mamas themselves. Tickets start at $55.

Oct. 3

The Curious Life of Edgar Allan Poe

Through neo-classical ballet and African Diaspora movement traditions, this ballet premiering at The Hippodrome Theatre reimagine the writer’s life and some of his most famous works through dance. As part of this year’s International Edgar Allan Poe Festival, this production blends ballet, spoken word and theatrical storytelling –moving through obsession, grief, love, madness and longing. Tickets start at $89.

Oct. 9 & 11

Mozart’s Don Giovanni

The namesake character flirts, lies, takes what he wants and keeps moving before anyone can hold him accountable. Then the story makes a hard turn into the supernatural. Mozart’s music makes the whole thing feel fast, sharp and dangerously fun until it’s suddenly not fun at all. This fully-staged production with orchestra takes place at Towson University’s Stephens Hall. Tickets start at $15.

Oct. 9–Nov. 15

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Stephen Sondheim’s legendary musical thriller opens the Vagabond Players’ season in grand fashion with soaring music, dark humor, shocking twists and unforgettable theatrical spectacle. Directors TJ Lukacsina and Stephen Foreman bring fresh vision and dynamic energy to one of the greatest musicals ever written. This promises to be a bloody good time! Tickets are $18 for the Nov. 12 performance and $30 for all other shows.

Oct. 16–18

La Sylphide

The Ballet Theatre of Maryland brings this iconic romantic ballet to life in a captivating tale of love, longing and the allure of the supernatural. Choreography by August Bournonville and music by Baron Herman Severin Løvenskiold. Tickets start at $39.11.

Oct. 25–Nov. 1

Six

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, Henry VIII’s six wives take the microphone at The Hippodrome Theatre to remix 500 years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st-century girl power! This global sensation won the Tony Award® for Best Original Score and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, and was a New York Times Critic’s Pick. Tickets start at $57.

Nov. 17–22

Alicia Keys’ Hell’s Kitchen

Declared “a rare must-see” and Critic’s Pick by the New York Times, this Broadway musical comes to The Hippodrome Theatre from 17-time Grammy® Award-winning Alicia Keys. Inspired by her life, her music and her community, this production features a mix of Keys’ greatest hits and new songs written exclusively for the show—brought to life through exhilarating choreography. Tickets start at $57.

Theater & Stand-Up

Oct. 3

Chelsea Handler – The High and Mighty Tour

Chelsea Handler – the People’s Choice winning and GRAMMY nominated comedian, TV and podcast host and seven-time New York Times best-selling author – brings her sharp wit and fearless humor to The Lyric for a night of laughter and insight you won’t want to miss. Tickets start at $57.15.

Oct. 9 – Nov. 1

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein

Chesapeake Shakespeare Company’s timely staging of Shelley’s gothic classic follows a young scientist whose monstrous ambition gives birth to something he cannot contain. As his forsaken creation turns toward vengeance, Frankenstein confronts the moral cost of his curiosity and the boundary between creator and creation. Adult tickets start at $35.

Oct. 18 – Nov. 15

Different Words for Happiness

When a late-night phone call from an ex-lover forces Ava to confront her past, it leads her to meet Eleanor, a successful older woman grappling with her own unfulfilled dreams and a quiet midlife crisis. Together, they navigate the fragile terrain of blame and forgiveness, ultimately questioning their choices and discovering we all have the power to determine who and what brings happiness to our lives. Tickets start at $27 for students and $59.50 for general ticket-buyers.

Oct. 24

Charles McBee: You Had To Be There Tour

A former writer for the Golden Globes, Hell Of A Week with Charlamagne Tha God and MTV, Charles McBee blends sharp storytelling with the kind of cultural callbacks that have made his nostalgia clips go viral across social media. Join him at The Creative Alliance Theater for a trip back to the ‘80s and ‘90s, as he reminds audiences what it was like growing up when life was simpler, dumber and way more fun! Tickets are $40.

Nov. 10

Lewis Black Live

Don’t miss this hilarious evening at The Hippodrome Theatre with the “King of Rant!” Two-time Grammy award winning comedian/actor/writer Lewis Black uses his trademark style of comedic yelling and finger pointing to expose the absurdities of life. His comedic brilliance makes people laugh at life’s hypocrisies and the insanity he sees in the world. Tickets start at $49.

Dec. 6 – Jan. 3

Agatha Christie’s The Mirror Crack’d

For the first time, Agatha Christie’s iconic and clever sleuth, Miss Marple, steps out of the novel and onto the stage. Watch her solve a chilling murder at a summer soiree hosted by a glamorous Hollywood star. A large ensemble cast of primarily Everyman Resident Company members brings this holiday mystery to life. Tickets start at $27 for students and $59.50 for general ticket-buyers.

Festivals

Oct. 2–5

International Edgar Allan Poe Festival

Commemorating the 177th anniversary of Poe’s death in the city where his legend lives on, this year’s free outdoor festival moves to the plaza at Lexington Market, with live stage programming, artists, authors, vendors and additional activities inside the Baltimore Room. The Edgar Allan Poe House & Museum will remain open and connected to Lexington Market and other Poe destinations by a free shuttle.

Oct. 17–18

63rd Havre de Grace Art Show

One fabulous show in two waterfront Parks – the region’s oldest event returns to Tydings Memorial and Concord Point. Presented by ArtUnion and the Friends of Concord Point Lighthouse to support the lighthouse and local cultural arts projects, this outdoor extravaganza features juried artists and craftsmen, food, entertainment and children’s activities. Free admission, parking and trolley.

Oct. 24

Great Baltimore Lantern Parade & Dia de Los Muertos Festival 2026

Start the day at Patterson Park with a family festival featuring an adorable kid’s costume contest, lantern making, pop-up performances, an arts & crafts market and an array of food and treats from local food trucks. Once the sun sets, grab a lantern and march with thousands of neighbors, artists, musicians and performers. Free.

Caryn R. Sagal is a Baltimore-based freelance writer.