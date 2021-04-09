Award-winning Men’s Clothier J S Edwards Announces Store Closing

Baltimore will say goodbye to one of its last remaining boutique men’s clothiers when J S Edwards officially closes its store. Rather than renew their lease, owners Diane and Edward Steinberg have decided to retire after 38 years of serving Baltimore’s fashion community.

“It’s very bittersweet for me and my wife,” Edward says. “It was a hard to decision to leave the community after all these years. We have clients, customers and friends who have been supporting us since we opened.”

The specialty men’s clothier first opened in April 1983 at the Hilton Hotel in Pikesville before moving to its current location at the Festival at Woodholme Shopping Center in Pikesville, where the business has remained the only original tenant still operating there.

In its nearly four decades in business, J S Edwards has become one of the most well-known names in men’s fashion in Baltimore. Clients have included top doctors, lawyers, businessmen, governors, senators, local news anchors and professional athletes.

The boutique has received Baltimore Style’s Readers’ Choice award for several years in a row and has been recognized both locally and nationally for its refined merchandise in service.

“Baltimore Style has been great to us. I’d like to thank readers for all the years of patronizing our store and voting for us. It’s been a great honor to be recognized and supported,” says Edward.

J S Edwards’ lease is up in June, and although no official closing date has been announced, customers can expect that the store will cease operations around this time. Until then, the clothier has launched its going-out-of-business and retirement sale with savings from 20% to 60% off the entire store.

Edward says that it’s important to continue to support local stores such as J S Edwards, adding that he and his wife will continue to shop locally as well. “Supporting local keeps money in the community and allows it to redistribute among us. That’s really important for everyone.”