4 Spots for Hiking and Nature Walks in and Around Baltimore

With summer nearing its end and fall around the corner, it’s almost the perfect time for a good hike or nature walk, depending on what you’re in the mood for. The dog days of summer are a bit hot for an unshaded outdoor walk or hike, but when the calendar turns from August to September, cool afternoons begin to show up, and before you know it, it’ll be autumn.

Baltimore isn’t the hilliest place or a city that’s widely known for its proximity to big hikes, but there are a number of good spots within a short or moderate drive for those looking for a challenging hike or a simple walk. Two of these sites are right in the city or county, while the other two are a bit farther, but not too far for an afternoon drive and hike.

Gwynns Falls/Leakin Park

Located in the city, Gwynns Falls/Leakin Park has some beautiful, mellow trails, pretty streams, meadows and cool man-made structures. There’s lots of tree coverage, so you won’t be too hot even on a sunny day. It’s easy to get to and easy to access, so depending on where you live in the area, it’s logistically feasible for an after-work jaunt through nature.

Lake Roland

When you think of Maryland’s best views of water, you probably think of places along the Chesapeake Bay or Atlantic Ocean. While Lake Roland may not be quite as exciting as a sunrise in Ocean City or dusk along the bay’s marshes, it’s still beautiful. Plus, the former reservoir is in Baltimore County, meaning it’s easy to get to. With a good number of walking paths around the lake and that dip into the forest, Lake Roland is a great spot for a more laid-back stroll.

Harpers Ferry

Want to dial up the exhaustion a bit? How about seeing a totally different landscape than what you see every day in Greater Baltimore? Hit Harpers Ferry! Around an hour and a half due west of Baltimore in West Virginia, Harpers Ferry features several great hikes, including Maryland Heights and Loudoun Heights. A downside is that parking can be challenging unless you arrive early, though you might not want to wait too long into the day to do a long, strenuous hike, anyway.

Catoctin Mountain Park

Also about an hour and a half away from Baltimore is Catoctin Mountain Park, home to the titular ridge with stunning views at the top. There are all sorts of great trails at Catoctin Mountain Park, including easy, moderate and very difficult ones. The Catoctin Mountain Extended Loop is listed on AllTrails as offering 8.8 miles of hiking that are sure to leave you exhausted. With lots to choose from, there’s something for hikers of all skill levels!

That’s four for today. Do you have a favorite trail in or around Baltimore? How about one you haven’t tried yet but want to? Email us and let us know!