3 Spots in Baltimore to Watch the South Africa vs. New Zealand Rugby Game

If you haven’t heard, there’s a consequential game coming to M&T Bank Stadium this weekend, but it has nothing to do with the Ravens.

The men’s national rugby teams for South Africa, called the Springboks, and New Zealand, known as the All Blacks, will play the final match of a four-game “test” that has major implications for next year’s World Cup, with the teams ranked first and second in the world, respectively, according to World Rugby.

If you don’t know much about the sport, you are not alone. Despite rugby’s massive appeal in countries around the world, it hasn’t quite caught on in the United States to the degree that the average sports fan can rattle off the rules.

But that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy a fun time spectating — case in point: this summer’s litany of World Cup parties full of Americans who only tune into soccer games every couple of years.

If you are not interested in shelling out for a ticket, or willing to sit in the Baltimore afternoon sun, there are some great sports bars all over the city. Check out these three spots if you want to get your rugby on in the air conditioning with a cool drink and good food!

M8 Beer; 1399 South Sharp St.

When it comes to breweries in Baltimore, M8 stands apart from the pack thanks to its Australian roots. That creates a unique and fun selection of drinks. It also means the bar is particularly partial to rugby, which is massively popular Down Under. Add in the fact the brewery is practically in the shadow of M&T Bank Stadium and you have a perfect place to watch the match. The brewery opens at 10 a.m. this Saturday, with a watch party hosted upstairs by Baltimore Chesapeake Rugby.

Nando’s Peri-Peri; 1100 Fleet St.

You might not think of fast-casual chain Nando’s as a sports bar, but the first Nando’s opened in South Africa in the ’80s, and its going all out for the match. There will be food and drink specials, decorations and lots of rugby fans packed into the Harbor East location. With an extensive children’s menu and less of a bar feel than somewhere like M8, it’s a good option for families who want to check out the match.

Sláinte Irish Pub and Restaurant; 1700 Thames St.

Technically, this party is hosted by several groups — Sláinte, Kooper’s Tavern and the Fell’s Point Oyster Festival. Sláinte, however, hosts regular rugby viewing,s so you should check them out first! The Ruck and Shuck Party offers a ticket package that includes drinks, oysters and transportation to and from the match, although you can also just opt for normal admission and patronage of the restaurant and/or Oyster Festival. Either way, check it out, as Fell’s Point will be hopping for the match and the festival, and it will be a party atmosphere all around!

Have another idea for a spot to watch the match? How about an explanation of some of rugby’s rules? Email us and let us know!